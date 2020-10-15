US Indexes End Lower for a Third Day

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 28,494.20 on Thursday with a loss of 19.80 points or -0.07%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,483.34 for a loss of 5.33 points or -0.15%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 11,713.87 for a loss of 54.86 points or -0.47%. The VIX Volatility Index was higher at 26.95 with a gain of 0.55 points or 2.08%.

Thursday's market movers

The major U.S. indexes closed lower for a third day. Investors were watching coronavirus cases and resurgence reports with fears of a second wave affecting the economy. Nearly half of U.S. states reported more than 1,000 new cases. Across the globe, Germany reported a record number of new cases with new restrictions in Berlin. London will also impose a new level of caution with high-alert restrictions beginning Friday.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) released earnings from the big banks. Revenue of $11.7 billion increased 16.7% year over year and beat estimates by $1.09 billion. Third-quarter GAAP earnings of $1.66 per share beat estimates by 40 cents and non-GAAP earnings of $1.59 beat estimates by 31 cents.

In other news:

The biotech sector led losses for the day.

Kamala Harris canceled campaign travel through the end of the week due to a coronavirus case.

Trump and Biden will be doing separate town hall televised events this evening on separate channels.

Dow Jones component Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) reported earnings and gained 4.82% for the day. Revenue of $34.75 billion increased 2.4% year over year and beat estimates by $390 million. Fourth-quarter GAAP earnings of 43 cents missed estimates by 28 cents and non-GAAP earnings of $1.02 beat estimates by 6 cents.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) reported earnings and gained 5.15%. Third-quarter revenue was $2.45 billion and GAAP earnings were 48 cents per share.

Across the board, the following stocks reported leading losses and gains:

Alexandria Advantage Warranty Co. (AAWC) +15.00%

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) +5.33%

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) -5.38%

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) -20.70%

Economic reports affecting market trading included the following:

Export and import prices were released. Export prices increased 0.6% in September and decreased 1.8% year over year. Import prices increased 0.3% in September and decreased 1.1% year over year.

898,000 Americans filed for jobless claims, up from the previous week's 845,000. Continuing jobless claims were 10.018 million, down from 11.183 million.

The New York Empire State Manufacturing Index decreased to 10.50 in October from 17.

The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index increased to 32.3 in October from 15.

Crude oil inventory decreased by 5.0 million barrels, according to the EIA's Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

The Treasury held auctions for four-week bills at a rate of 0.090% and eight-week bills at a rate of 0.095%.

Freddie Mac released its weekly mortgage market survey. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.81%, down from 2.87%. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.35%, down from 2.37%.

Small-cap stocks

In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 1,638.88 for a gain of 17.23 points or 1.06%. The S&P 600 closed at 929.57 for a gain of 12.22 points or 1.33%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 11,601.23 for a gain of 67.55 points or 0.59%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 7,362.67 for a gain of 102.55 points or 1.41%.

Other notable indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,002.82 for a gain of 18.54 points or 0.93%; the S&P 100 at 1,610.76 for a loss of 4.56 points or -0.28%; the Nasdaq 100 at 11,898.57 for a loss of 86.79 points or -0.72%; the Russell 3000 at 2,051.99 for a loss of 1.26 points or -0.061%; the Russell 1000 at 1,947.58 for a loss of 2.54 points or -0.13%; the Wilshire 5000 at 35,801.86 for a loss of 25.41 points or -0.071%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 618.66 for a gain of 3.85 points or 0.63%.

