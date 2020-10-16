  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Sydnee Gatewood
Sydnee Gatewood
Articles (2705) 

John Rogers Comments on Core Laboratories

Guru stock highlight

October 16, 2020 | About: CLB -2.98%

Shares of Core Laboratories NV (NYSE:CLB), the premiere provider of reservoir description and production enhancement services in the oil and gas industry, also declined in the quarter. Despite the challenging operating environment, management delivered earnings results that were slightly ahead of adjusted expectations. However, COVID-19 related disruptions and delays in existing projects are expected to pressure margins near-term. In response, CLB is executing on prudent enhancements to the existing cost reduction plan, which include limiting cash outflows to achieve its free cash flow targets and reducing debt levels. Looking ahead, we believe the headwinds this asset-light business is experiencing will soften and expect CLB to experience modest growth in reservoir description. We also think CLB will see increased activity in fracturing rock, which should increase output in well completions and fuel longer term growth of the production enhancement sector.

From John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio)' Ariel Fund third-quarter 2020 commentary.

Also check out:

About the author:

Sydnee Gatewood
I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Sydnee Gatewood

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)