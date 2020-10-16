  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Sydnee Gatewood
Sydnee Gatewood
Articles (2705) 

John Rogers Comments on Jones Lang LaSalle

Guru stock highlight

October 16, 2020 | About: JLL -1.18%

Lastly, Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) underperformed in the quarter, as the pandemic has been a significant headwind for commercial real estate transaction activity. While management withdrew the 2020 outlook for its brokerage segment, we believe the company's diverse business model and annuity like non-transaction revenue mix, such as corporate outsourcing will help offset weakness in the cyclical leasing business. For instance, customers are engaged with JLL to discuss bringing employees back to their office spaces, including potential space re-configurations, increased cleaning and security and more advisory and technology-led solutions. Meanwhile, the company is prudently managing expenditures across its operating business lines to preserve cash. At current levels, the company is trading at a 37% discount to our estimate of private market value.

From John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio)' Ariel Fund third-quarter 2020 commentary.

Also check out:

About the author:

Sydnee Gatewood
I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Sydnee Gatewood

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)