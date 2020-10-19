Keeley Asset Management Comments on KB Home

is one of the nation's leading homebuilders. KB Home is back as a top performer for the second quarter in a row as new housing demand continues to accelerate driven by rst-time buyers which represent more than half of the company's new orders. Pro tability has improved due to management's focus on cost reductions and pushing higher average selling prices. We expect this increased demand to continue near-term driven by the Millennials aging into prime home buying age. In addition, the current "work-from-home" dynamic introduces an element of mobility that could further accelerate housing trends. Importantly, record low mortgage rates remain supportive.

