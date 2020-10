Mairs and Power Comments on Nvidia

We added NVIDIA Corporation ( NASDAQ:NVDA ) to the Fund in April 2019. And so far, it has been a tremendous addition. This California company is the market leader in providing graphic processing cards to the PC industry. The cards' ability to calculate many processes simultaneously makes them well-suited to artificial intelligence and machine learning applications. This has created a strong new leg of company growth in large data centers. Meanwhile, demand for graphics cards by consumers remains robust, and Nvidia has delivered a significant boost in performance with its latest designs. NVDA is now over a 4% position in the Fund.