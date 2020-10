Mairs and Power Comments on JAMF Holdings

The Fund also added another innovative local company during the quarter. JAMF Holdings ( NASDAQ:JAMF ), which went public in July, focuses on helping corporations and institutions manage Apple devices through a software solution. While management systems for Windows-based PCs have been in place for years, organizations have been seeking an effective tool for managing the Apple-based devices many younger workers prefer. One of JAMF's customers is Apple itself, which uses JAMF's solution in its stores.