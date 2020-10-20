  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Sydnee Gatewood
Spiros Segalas Comments on Match Group

Guru stock highlight

October 20, 2020 | About: MTCH +1.65%
We added Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) to the Fund in the third quarter. With popular brands, including Tinder, Match.com, Meetic, OurTime, PlentyofFish, Pairs, OKCupid, and Hinge, Match Group is the global leader in online dating. Some estimates suggest that globally, approximately 25% of the 600-700 million single adults use online dating services—suggesting a massive and largely untapped market. We believe Tinder, the most-downloaded and top-grossing dating app in the world, has significant room for further paid-subscriber penetration. We view the company as largely, structurally immune from Big Tech competition and well-positioned in a post-COVID world, as growth is set to accelerate with the company's monetization strategy, which includes tiered products.

From Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio)' Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund third-quarter 2020 commentary.

Sydnee Gatewood
I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg

