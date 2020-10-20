  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call

October 20, 2020 | About: NYSE:AQN +0.26% TSX:AQN -0.2%

PR Newswire

OAKVILLE, ON, Oct. 20, 2020

OAKVILLE, ON, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. ("APUC") (TSX: AQN) (NYSE: AQN) today announced plans to release its third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, November 12, 2020, after market close. APUC will hold an earnings conference call at 10:00 a.m. eastern time on Friday, November 13, 2020, hosted by Chief Executive Officer, Arun Banskota and Chief Financial Officer, Arthur Kacprzak.

Conference call details are as follows:

Date:

Friday, November 13, 2020

Time:

10:00 a.m. ET

Conference Call Access:

Toll Free Canada/US

1-800-319-4610


Toronto local

416-915-3239


Please ask to join the Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. conference call

Presentation Access:

http://services.choruscall.ca/links/algonquinpower20201113.html


Presentation also available at: www.algonquinpowerandutilities.com

Call Replay:
(available until August 28, 2020)

Toll Free Canada/US

1-855-669-9658

Vancouver local

1-604-674-8052


Access code

5344

About Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., Liberty Utilities, Liberty Power

APUC is a diversified international generation, transmission and distribution utility with approximately U.S. $11 billion of total assets. Through its two business groups, Liberty Utilities and Liberty Power, APUC is committed to providing safe, reliable and cost effective rate-regulated natural gas, water, and electricity generation, transmission and distribution utility services to over 1 million connections largely in the United States and Canada. APUC is a global leader in renewable energy through its portfolio of long-term contracted wind, solar and hydroelectric generating facilities representing over 2 GW of installed capacity and more than 1.6 GW of incremental renewable energy capacity under construction.

APUC strives to deliver continuing growth and the pursuit of operational excellence in a sustainable manner through an expanding global pipeline of renewable energy, electric transmission, and water infrastructure development projects, organic growth within its rate-regulated generation, distribution and transmission businesses, and the pursuit of accretive acquisitions.

APUC's common shares, Series A preferred shares, and Series D preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols AQN, AQN.PR.A, and AQN.PR.D, respectively. APUC's common shares, Series 2018-A subordinated notes and Series 2019-A subordinated notes are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols AQN, AQNA and AQNB, respectively.

Visit APUC at www.algonquinpowerandutilities.com and follow us on Twitter @AQN_Utilities.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/algonquin-power--utilities-corp-announces-dates-for-third-quarter-2020-financial-results-and-conference-call-301156163.html

SOURCE Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.


