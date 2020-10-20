Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call

PR Newswire
OAKVILLE, ON, Oct. 20, 2020
OAKVILLE, ON, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. ("APUC") (TSX: AQN) (NYSE: AQN) today announced plans to release its third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, November 12, 2020, after market close. APUC will hold an earnings conference call at 10:00 a.m. eastern time on Friday, November 13, 2020, hosted by Chief Executive Officer, Arun Banskota and Chief Financial Officer, Arthur Kacprzak.
Conference call details are as follows:
Date:
Friday, November 13, 2020
Time:
10:00 a.m. ET
Conference Call Access:
Toll Free Canada/US
1-800-319-4610
Toronto local
416-915-3239
Please ask to join the Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. conference call
Presentation Access:
http://services.choruscall.ca/links/algonquinpower20201113.html
Presentation also available at: www.algonquinpowerandutilities.com
Call Replay:
Toll Free Canada/US
1-855-669-9658
Vancouver local
1-604-674-8052
Access code
5344
About Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., Liberty Utilities, Liberty Power
APUC is a diversified international generation, transmission and distribution utility with approximately U.S. $11 billion of total assets. Through its two business groups, Liberty Utilities and Liberty Power, APUC is committed to providing safe, reliable and cost effective rate-regulated natural gas, water, and electricity generation, transmission and distribution utility services to over 1 million connections largely in the United States and Canada. APUC is a global leader in renewable energy through its portfolio of long-term contracted wind, solar and hydroelectric generating facilities representing over 2 GW of installed capacity and more than 1.6 GW of incremental renewable energy capacity under construction.
APUC strives to deliver continuing growth and the pursuit of operational excellence in a sustainable manner through an expanding global pipeline of renewable energy, electric transmission, and water infrastructure development projects, organic growth within its rate-regulated generation, distribution and transmission businesses, and the pursuit of accretive acquisitions.
APUC's common shares, Series A preferred shares, and Series D preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols AQN, AQN.PR.A, and AQN.PR.D, respectively. APUC's common shares, Series 2018-A subordinated notes and Series 2019-A subordinated notes are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols AQN, AQNA and AQNB, respectively.
Visit APUC at www.algonquinpowerandutilities.com and follow us on Twitter @AQN_Utilities.
