Lida Resources Unaware of Any Material Change

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Lida Resources Inc. (CSE: LIDA) ("Lida" or the "Company"), a Canadian exploration company currently targeting exploration in Peru, wishes to confirm that management is unaware of any corporate development, news, or undisclosed material changes to the Company, or its operations, that would account for the recent increase in the company's share price and trading volume. Lida continues to engage in its normal course of business and has no information to disclose.

World Wide Media Group LLC Agreement

The Company retained World Wide Media Group LLC on September 22, 2020 for cash consideration of US$130,000 for a term of 30 days. World Wide Media Group LLC has been engaged for native advertising and digital marketing services to increase brand awareness for the Company. Certain services to be provided by World Wide Media Group LLC are anticipated to include investor relations activities under the policies of the CSE and applicable securities laws. The company will continue to look at strategic consultants to expand awareness of the Company and its activities.

LIDA trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the Symbol "LIDA".

About Lida Resources Inc.

Lida acquires properties by staking initial mineral claims, negotiating for permits from government authorities, acquiring mineral claims or permits from existing holders, entering into option agreements to acquire interests in mineral claims or purchasing companies with mineral claims or permits. On these properties, the Company explores for minerals on its own or in joint ventures with others. Exploration for metals usually includes surface sampling, airborne and/or ground geophysical surveys and drilling. The Company is not limited to any particular metal or region, but the corporate focus is on precious and base metals in South America, specifically Peru, as at the date hereof.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION DISCLAIMER

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward looking information, including but not limited to, expansion of operations. Forward looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward looking information. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward looking information as a result of competitive factors and competition for investment opportunities, challenges relating to operations in international markets, transaction execution risk, changes to the Company's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable based on current expectations and potential investment pipeline, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

