Wednesday Morning Market Highlights

US Markets

U.S. stocks were in the green on Wednesday morning. The Dow gained 0.37% to 28,412, the S&P 500 index rose 0.48% to 3,459 and the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.63% to 11,589.

Gainers

• Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) +7.8%

• Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) +5.2%

• Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) +2.4%

• Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) +3.3%

• Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) +0.7%

Losers

• KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) -4.7%

• Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) -2.7%

• Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) -2.4%

• Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) -0.3%

• Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) -0.7%

Global Markets

The main European stock markets traded in the red. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 lost 1.35%, France's CAC 40 retreated 0.78%, Germany's Dax was down 0.58% and Spain's Ibex 35 fell 1.17%.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.31%, India's BSE Sensex advanced 0.40%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 0.75% and China's Shanghai Composite was down 0.09%.

Texas Instruments releases earnings report

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) fell almost 4% on Wednesday morning after the company announced financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2020. It posted earnings of $1.45 per share, beating analyst´s estimates by 17 cents, on revenue of $3.82 billion, which grew 1.3% year-over-year and also beat expectations by $370 million.

In the quarter, revenue rose 18% sequentially due to the strength in the rebound of automotive demand and growing demand for personal electronics.

In the core businesses, Analog revenue grew 18% and Embedded Processing grew 19% sequentially. Analog revenue grew 7% and Embedded Processing declined 10% when compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

The cash flow from operations was $5.8 billion for the trailing 12 months. Free cash flow for the same period was $5.2 billion and 38% of revenue.

Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, the company expects revenue between $3.41 billion and $3.69 billion and earnings per share in the range of $1.20 and $1.40.

At the end of September, the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) cut its investment in the stock by 3% to 1,260,000 shares.

Disclosure: The author holds no positions in any stocks mentioned.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: