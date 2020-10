Matthews China Fund Comments on Times China

A detractor among individual stocks was property developer Times China ( HKSE:01233 ), which focuses on developments in the Greater Bay Area in Guangdong province. This area has been earmarked for further development in high-value-adding sectors such as the technology and financial industries, and is likely to see growth in infrastructure connectivity over time. Times China has an ample land bank in this region, allowing it to continue to grow its footprint. The real estate industry has been sluggish as the pandemic has disrupted sales in China, but we continue to like the company's long-term prospects in land banking, as well as its attractive valuations.