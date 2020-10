Matthews Japan Fund Comments on M3

Turning to individual securities, medical platform provider M3 ( TSE:2413 ) was a contributor to the overall performance for the quarter. Their Japan platform now covers 90% of all doctors in Japan, and the company is using the platform to expand and disrupt in areas such as CRO (contract research organization) and career development, employee recruiting and networking. Overseas markets are a meaningful part of the company's overall revenue, with China being the largest growth driver.