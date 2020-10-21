First Eagle Global Value Team Comments on Deere & Co.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) manufactures and distributes equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care in more than 30 countries. The company executed well in what has been a supportive environment for its products marked by strong pricing in agricultural commodities and robust crop yields. Notably, Deere successfully rolled out price increases in its Agri-culture & Turf division, which improved its operating margins.

From First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio)'s Global Value Team's third-quarter 2020 commentary

