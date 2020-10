First Eagle Global Value Team Comments on Exxon Mobil

The stock of Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM ) continued to struggle in the third quarter, and it lost roughly half its market cap year to date. Despite this, we believed Exxon Mobil was well-equipped to contend with lower prices and remained a compelling invest-ment. The company demonstrated high levels of operational flex-ibility during the difficult market environment and maintained an upward drift in earnings power. Its high-quality, long-dura-tion assets occupy attractive positions on the cost curve.