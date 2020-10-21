  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Pluralsight Announces Date for its Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

October 21, 2020 | About: PS -3.97%

Earnings Results to be released on Thursday, November 5, 2020, After the Close of the Market

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluralsight, Inc. ( PS), the technology workforce development company, today announced that it will release its financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020 after the U.S. market close on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Pluralsight will host a conference call that day at 2:30 p.m., Mountain time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results. The dial-in number will be (877) 350-6732 or (629) 228-0693, conference ID: 3430067.

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Pluralsight website at investors.pluralsight.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, November 12, 2020 5:30 p.m., Mountain time (7:30 p.m. Eastern time) and may be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and using the passcode 3430067. The press release will be accessible from the Pluralsight investor relations website prior to the commencement of the conference call.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is the leading technology workforce development company that helps companies and teams build better products by developing critical skills, improving processes and gaining insights through data, and providing strategic skills consulting. Trusted by forward-thinking companies of every size in every industry, Pluralsight helps individuals and businesses transform with technology. Pluralsight Skills helps enterprises build technology skills at scale with expert-authored courses on today’s most important technologies, including cloud, artificial intelligence and machine learning, data science, and security, among others. Skills also includes tools to align skill development with business objectives, virtual instructor-led training, hands-on labs, skill assessments and one-of-a-kind analytics. Flow complements Skills by providing engineering teams with actionable data and visibility into workflow patterns to accelerate the delivery of products and services. For more information about Pluralsight ( PS), visit pluralsight.com.

Investor Contact:
Mark McReynolds
[email protected]		 Media Contact:
DJ Anderson
[email protected]
