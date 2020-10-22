UBP Investment Advisors SA Buys Nike Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Tractor Supply Co, Sells Best Buy Co Inc, Principal Financial Group Inc, Hasbro Inc

Investment company UBP Investment Advisors SA (Current Portfolio) buys Nike Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Tractor Supply Co, Intel Corp, Progressive Corp, sells Best Buy Co Inc, Principal Financial Group Inc, Hasbro Inc, Valero Energy Corp, Advance Auto Parts Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, UBP Investment Advisors SA. As of 2020Q3, UBP Investment Advisors SA owns 56 stocks with a total value of $120 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: NKE, QCOM, TSCO, INTC, PGR, DG, FB, BLK, GILD,
- Added Positions: SGOL, TMUS, AAPL, AMAT,
- Reduced Positions: FLRN, BIL, EMB, SPIP, EEM, LEMB, CWB, NEAR, VCLT, AGZ, EXAS, URTH, INDA, GREK, SHY, ILF, EMLC, HUM,
- Sold Out: BBY, PFG, HAS, VLO, AAP, LRCX,
- SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) - 344,438 shares, 8.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.49%
- ISHARES TRUST (EEM) - 233,431 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.97%
- SPDR SERIES TRUST (FLRN) - 332,521 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.26%
- ABERDEEN STANDRD (SGOL) - 461,960 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.97%
- T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 61,400 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33%
UBP Investment Advisors SA initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $129.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,018 shares as of .New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
UBP Investment Advisors SA initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $127.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)
UBP Investment Advisors SA initiated holding in Tractor Supply Co. The purchase prices were between $132.45 and $154.63, with an estimated average price of $143.49. The stock is now traded at around $138.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,610 shares as of .New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)
UBP Investment Advisors SA initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $53.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,209 shares as of .New Purchase: Progressive Corp (PGR)
UBP Investment Advisors SA initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.37 and $97.36, with an estimated average price of $89.76. The stock is now traded at around $94.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,223 shares as of .New Purchase: Dollar General Corp (DG)
UBP Investment Advisors SA initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $186.46 and $209.8, with an estimated average price of $196.56. The stock is now traded at around $215.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,022 shares as of .Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
UBP Investment Advisors SA added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 57.68%. The purchase prices were between $55 and $67.62, with an estimated average price of $61.75. The stock is now traded at around $61.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,079 shares as of .Sold Out: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)
UBP Investment Advisors SA sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $84.9 and $117.37, with an estimated average price of $102.09.Sold Out: Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)
UBP Investment Advisors SA sold out a holding in Principal Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $37.79 and $46.18, with an estimated average price of $42.61.Sold Out: Hasbro Inc (HAS)
UBP Investment Advisors SA sold out a holding in Hasbro Inc. The sale prices were between $71.5 and $82.72, with an estimated average price of $77.42.Sold Out: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)
UBP Investment Advisors SA sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $43.32 and $59.69, with an estimated average price of $52.42.Sold Out: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)
UBP Investment Advisors SA sold out a holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The sale prices were between $133.75 and $162.85, with an estimated average price of $150.49.Sold Out: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
UBP Investment Advisors SA sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $293.99 and $384.96, with an estimated average price of $344.01.Reduced: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)
UBP Investment Advisors SA reduced to a holding in Exact Sciences Corp by 33.33%. The sale prices were between $72.92 and $102.01, with an estimated average price of $86.19. The stock is now traded at around $105.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. UBP Investment Advisors SA still held 2,000 shares as of .
