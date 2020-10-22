Apella Capital, LLC Buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Sells Marriott International Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, Intel Corp

Investment company Apella Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells Marriott International Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, Intel Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Dominion Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Apella Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Apella Capital, LLC owns 108 stocks with a total value of $235 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: QUAL, EFAV, ESGU, FSKR, ESGD, VGSH, TT, WMT, JNK, VGT, VONG, VT, MUX,

QUAL, EFAV, ESGU, FSKR, ESGD, VGSH, TT, WMT, JNK, VGT, VONG, VT, MUX, Added Positions: BSV, BNDX, VCIT, BND, VCSH, MUB, VWO, AAPL, SUB, VSS, VBR, EFV, VTV, SHM, MGC, MTUM, VTIP, VEA, VTI, SUSB, USMV, VO, VB, EEMV, BSCM, BSCL, T, SHY, EWX, CMF, JPM, MRK, PG, PFE, KO, CVX, BMY, VEU, BSCK, VTEB, VZ, CMCSA,

BSV, BNDX, VCIT, BND, VCSH, MUB, VWO, AAPL, SUB, VSS, VBR, EFV, VTV, SHM, MGC, MTUM, VTIP, VEA, VTI, SUSB, USMV, VO, VB, EEMV, BSCM, BSCL, T, SHY, EWX, CMF, JPM, MRK, PG, PFE, KO, CVX, BMY, VEU, BSCK, VTEB, VZ, CMCSA, Reduced Positions: INTC, VOO, IGSB, SHV, RTX, D, TIP, MSFT, ACWX, IVV, IEFA, IEMG, VGK, ABBV, IJS, HD, EMR,

INTC, VOO, IGSB, SHV, RTX, D, TIP, MSFT, ACWX, IVV, IEFA, IEMG, VGK, ABBV, IJS, HD, EMR, Sold Out: MAR, DAL, CSCO, PHK,

VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 160,025 shares, 11.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 164,804 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.80% VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG) - 98,839 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 243,875 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 154,896 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.49%

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $96.43 and $110.16, with an estimated average price of $102.38. The stock is now traded at around $106.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 18,701 shares as of .

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $69.64, with an estimated average price of $68.07. The stock is now traded at around $68.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 15,901 shares as of .

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.41 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $75.29. The stock is now traded at around $78.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 12,193 shares as of .

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II. The purchase prices were between $12.25 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $14.28. The stock is now traded at around $15.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 57,657 shares as of .

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.95 and $65.87, with an estimated average price of $63.82. The stock is now traded at around $64.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 8,220 shares as of .

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.07 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $62.13. The stock is now traded at around $62.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,200 shares as of .

Apella Capital, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 32.48%. The purchase prices were between $82.68 and $82.98, with an estimated average price of $82.86. The stock is now traded at around $82.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 96,539 shares as of .

Apella Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.49%. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $58.32, with an estimated average price of $57.99. The stock is now traded at around $58.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 154,896 shares as of .

Apella Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 72.54%. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $97.1, with an estimated average price of $96.15. The stock is now traded at around $95.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 43,660 shares as of .

Apella Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.82%. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 86,422 shares as of .

Apella Capital, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 70.06%. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $116.18. The stock is now traded at around $115.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 26,595 shares as of .

Apella Capital, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 23.22%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $115.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 53,074 shares as of .

Apella Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $83.52 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $94.4.

Apella Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $24.94 and $34.57, with an estimated average price of $28.86.

Apella Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58.

Apella Capital, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO High Income Fund. The sale prices were between $5.09 and $5.58, with an estimated average price of $5.32.