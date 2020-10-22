  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Apella Capital, LLC Buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Sells Marriott International Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, Intel Corp

October 22, 2020 | About: BSV -0.02% BNDX -0.13% VCIT -0.06% VCSH -0.02% MUB +0.1% AAPL -0.75% QUAL +0.68% EFAV -0.13% ESGU +0.65% FSKR -0.13% ES +0.98%

Investment company Apella Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells Marriott International Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, Intel Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Dominion Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Apella Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Apella Capital, LLC owns 108 stocks with a total value of $235 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Apella Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/apella+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Apella Capital, LLC
  1. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 160,025 shares, 11.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37%
  2. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 164,804 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.80%
  3. VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG) - 98,839 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
  4. Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 243,875 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33%
  5. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 154,896 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.49%
New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (QUAL)

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $96.43 and $110.16, with an estimated average price of $102.38. The stock is now traded at around $106.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 18,701 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (EFAV)

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $69.64, with an estimated average price of $68.07. The stock is now traded at around $68.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 15,901 shares as of .

New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.41 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $75.29. The stock is now traded at around $78.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 12,193 shares as of .

New Purchase: FS KKR Capital Corp II (FSKR)

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II. The purchase prices were between $12.25 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $14.28. The stock is now traded at around $15.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 57,657 shares as of .

New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.95 and $65.87, with an estimated average price of $63.82. The stock is now traded at around $64.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 8,220 shares as of .

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.07 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $62.13. The stock is now traded at around $62.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,200 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BSV)

Apella Capital, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 32.48%. The purchase prices were between $82.68 and $82.98, with an estimated average price of $82.86. The stock is now traded at around $82.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 96,539 shares as of .

Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

Apella Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.49%. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $58.32, with an estimated average price of $57.99. The stock is now traded at around $58.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 154,896 shares as of .

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Apella Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 72.54%. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $97.1, with an estimated average price of $96.15. The stock is now traded at around $95.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 43,660 shares as of .

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Apella Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.82%. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 86,422 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (MUB)

Apella Capital, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 70.06%. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $116.18. The stock is now traded at around $115.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 26,595 shares as of .

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Apella Capital, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 23.22%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $115.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 53,074 shares as of .

Sold Out: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Apella Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $83.52 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $94.4.

Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

Apella Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $24.94 and $34.57, with an estimated average price of $28.86.

Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Apella Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58.

Sold Out: PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK)

Apella Capital, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO High Income Fund. The sale prices were between $5.09 and $5.58, with an estimated average price of $5.32.



Here is the complete portfolio of Apella Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. Apella Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Apella Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Apella Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Apella Capital, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)