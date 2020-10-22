  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Sydnee Gatewood
Bernard Horn Comments on Darden Restaurants

Guru stock highlight

October 22, 2020 | About: DRI +2.18%
Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI), the parent of Capital Grille, Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse restaurant chains, noted positive sales trends in its takeout/delivery service and slowly began re-opening brick-and-mortar sites with much success; the stock gained 28% for the quarter.

From Bernard Horn (Trades, Portfolio)'s Polaris Global Value Fund third-quarter 2020 letter.

Sydnee Gatewood
I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg

