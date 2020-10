Bernard Horn Comments on Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI ), the parent of Capital Grille, Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse restaurant chains, noted positive sales trends in its takeout/delivery service and slowly began re-opening brick-and-mortar sites with much success; the stock gained 28% for the quarter.

From

Sydnee Gatewood

I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg