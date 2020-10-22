LL Flooring To Report Third Quarter 2020 Results On November 2, 2020

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumber Liquidators ("LL Flooring" or "Company") (NYSE: LL), a leading specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring in North America, today announced that it intends to release third quarter 2020 results on Monday, November 2, 2020.

The Company plans to host a conference call and audio webcast on November 2, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-9039 or (201) 689-8470. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the call ends through November 9, 2020 and may be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 and entering pin number 13711148. The live conference call and replay can also be accessed via audio webcast at the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.LLFlooring.com.

About LL Flooring

LL Flooring is one of North America's leading specialty retailers of hard-surface flooring with 422 stores as of June 30, 2020. The Company seeks to offer the best customer experience online and in stores, with more than 400 varieties of hard-surface floors featuring a range of quality styles and on-trend designs. LL's online tools also help empower customers to find the right solution for the space they've envisioned. LL Flooring's extensive selection includes waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork, with a wide range of flooring enhancements and accessories to complement. With over 25 years of experience, stores are staffed with flooring experts who provide advice, pro partnership services and installation options for all of LL Flooring's products, much of which is in stock and ready for delivery.

