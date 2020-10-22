Moody's Analytics Establishes New Product Development Group in Shenzhen

Moody’s Analytics announced today that it has established a new product development group, the Commercial Strategies Group (CSG), in Shenzhen to pursue growth opportunities in China and better serve customers in the region.“The launch of the Commercial Strategies Group in Shenzhen reflects our commitment to serving our customers with best-in-class technologies, products, and services while strengthening our growing presence in China,” said Min Ye, Managing Director and Head of International for Moody’s. “Moody’s choice of Shenzhen reflects our appreciation of the city’s strong legacy of reform, opening-up and innovation, and its clearly articulated future as a key innovation center driving a successful financial system and sustainably growing economy in China.”The CSG will build on the expertise of the Moody’s Analytics team in Shenzhen to develop market strategies that facilitate customers’ access to Moody’s data, insight, analytics, and solutions. This includes enhanced distribution tools and enterprise risk software products and services, as well as additional solutions to support evolving customer needs.“Shenzhen is a center of excellence in innovation,” said Charlene Bian, Managing Director, Commercial Strategies Group. “The CSG will leverage the significant expertise Moody’s has developed over nearly three decades of serving the Chinese market, as we expand our integrated risk assessment capabilities to help customers make better decisions.”Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit our [url="]website[/url] or connect with us on WeChat at “Moodys_Analytics”.Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $4.8 billion in 2019, employs approximately 11,200 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 40 countries.

