Largest Insider Trades of the Week

The GuruFocus All-in-One Screener can be used to find insider trades from a specific period of time or for a certain range of values. For these stock picks, I went under the Insiders tab and changed the settings for All Insider Buying to "$2,000,000+," the duration to "October 2020" and All Insider Sales to "$2,000,000+."

According to these filters, the following were this past week's most significant trades from company insiders.

Selecta Biosciences

Director and 10% owner Timothy A. Springer bought 1.88 million shares of Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SLEB) for an average price of $2.30 per share on Oct. 20.

The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has a market cap of $278.57 million and an enterprise value of $245.44 million. It has an institutional ownership of 19.07% and an insider ownership of 8.42%. Over the past 12 months, the stock has risen 94%. As of Friday, shares were trading 46.17% below the 52-week high and 103.13% above the 52-week low.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

10% owner Vivo Capital Fund IX, L.P, Horowitz Limited Partnership V and Horowitz Limited Partnership and Jason E. Tester bought 606,250 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TARS) on Oct. 20 for an average price of $16 per share.

The company, which operates in the biotechnology industry, has a market cap of $471.85 million and an enterprise value of $419.57 million. Over the past 12 months, the stock has risen 19%.

KonaTel

Davis S. McEwen bought 2 million shares of KonaTel Inc. (KTEL) for an average price of 10 cents per share on Oct. 20.

The U.S. wireless network service provider has a market cap of $6.10 million, an enterprise value of $6.11 million and insider ownership of 84.99%.

Over the past 12 months, the stock price was stable and as of Friday, shares were trading 50% below the 52-week high and 182.49% above the 52-week low.

Aligos Therapeutics

Vivo Capital Fund VII, L.P. and Versant Venture Capital VI, L., 10% owner, together with director Thomas Woiwode, bought a combined 950,000 shares of Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (ALGS) for an average price of $15 per share on Oct. 20.

The diversified financial services company has a market cap of $551.14 million and an enterprise value of $435.95 million.

Over the past 12 months, the stock price was stable and as of Friday, shares were trading 27.71% below the 52-week high and 120.58% above the 52-week low.

Schrodinger

10% owner David E. Shaw sold 474,453 shares of Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR) for an average price of $56.63 per share on Oct. 21.

The health care software company has a market cap of $3.86 billion and an enterprise value of $3.59 billion. It has insider ownership of 1.21% and institutional ownership of 21.26%.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has gained 94%. As of Friday, shares were trading 36.91% below the three-months high and 20.68% above the three-months low.

GrafTech

Director and 10% owner BCP GP Ltd and Brookfield Private Funds Holding sold a combined 1 million shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) for an average price of $7.13 per share on Oct. 20.

The company, which produce specialized graphite electrode, has a market cap of $1.85 billion and an enterprise value of $3.38 billion. It has insider ownership of 0.85% and institutional ownership of 14.98%.

Over the past 12 months, the stock price has fallen 43%. As of Friday, shares were trading 53.23% below the three-month high and 24.82% above the three-month low.

Array Technologies

ATI Investment Parent, LLC., 10% owner, sold 47 million shares of Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) on Oct. 19 for an average price of $22 per share.

The company, which manufactures ground-mounting systems used in solar energy projects, has a market cap of $5 billion and an enterprise value of $5.60 billion. Over the past 12 months, the share price has risen 7.93%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

