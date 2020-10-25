SAP SE: Updates 2020 Outlook and Mid-Term Ambition - Accelerates Transition to Cloud

- €8.0 - 8.2 billion non-IFRS cloud revenue at constant currencies (previously €8.3 - 8.7 billion)
- €23.1 - 23.6 billion non-IFRS cloud and software revenue at constant currencies (previously €23.4 - 24.0 billion)
- €27.2 - 27.8 billion non-IFRS total revenue at constant currencies (previously €27.8 - 28.5 billion)
- €8.1 - 8.5 billion non-IFRS operating profit at constant currencies (previously €8.1 - 8.7 billion)
Updated Mid-Term AmbitionSAP's previous mid-term ambition was issued on April 24th, 2019, before the COVID-19 crisis. The company is now updating its mid-term ambition to reflect the following factors:
- The most recent currency exchange rates (October 2020) which translates to a negative 3 to 4 percent effect on revenue and operating profit since April 2019.
- The COVID-19 pandemic which is expected to impact the demand environment, particularly in hard hit industries, through at least the first half of 2021 pushing out the achievement of key metrics such as non-IFRS cloud revenue, total revenue, and operating profit, by 1 to 2 years.
- The acceleration of customers' move to the cloud and subsequent business transformations which drive the new ambition's cloud revenue target of more than €22 billion by 2025. SAP expects this to negatively impact the 2023 operating margin by approximately 4 to 5 percentage points relative to the previous mid-term ambition.
- The accelerated harmonization of SAP cloud delivery which is expected to require an incremental investment in 2021 and 2022 and to drive the non-IFRS cloud gross margin to approximately 80% by 2025.
- More than €22 billion non-IFRS cloud revenue
- More than €36 billion non-IFRS total revenue
- More than €11.5 billion non-IFRS operating profit
- A significant expansion of the Company's more predictable revenue share to approximately 85%
|Expected Currency Impact Based on September 2020 Level for the Rest of the Year
|In percentage points
|Q4
|FY
|Cloud revenue
|-6pp to -4pp
|-3pp to -1pp
|Cloud and software revenue
|-5pp to -3pp
|-3pp to -1pp
|Operating profit
|-5pp to -3pp
|-4pp to -2pp
###Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'forecast,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'project,' 'predict,' 'should' and 'will' and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC'), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.SOURCE: SAP SE via EQS Newswire
