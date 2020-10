SAP SE: Updates 2020 Outlook and Mid-Term Ambition - Accelerates Transition to Cloud

€8.0 - 8.2 billion non-IFRS cloud revenue at constant currencies (previously €8.3 - 8.7 billion)

€23.1 - 23.6 billion non-IFRS cloud and software revenue at constant currencies (previously €23.4 - 24.0 billion)

€27.2 - 27.8 billion non-IFRS total revenue at constant currencies (previously €27.8 - 28.5 billion)

€8.1 - 8.5 billion non-IFRS operating profit at constant currencies (previously €8.1 - 8.7 billion)

The most recent currency exchange rates (October 2020) which translates to a negative 3 to 4 percent effect on revenue and operating profit since April 2019.

The COVID-19 pandemic which is expected to impact the demand environment, particularly in hard hit industries, through at least the first half of 2021 pushing out the achievement of key metrics such as non-IFRS cloud revenue, total revenue, and operating profit, by 1 to 2 years.

The acceleration of customers' move to the cloud and subsequent business transformations which drive the new ambition's cloud revenue target of more than €22 billion by 2025. SAP expects this to negatively impact the 2023 operating margin by approximately 4 to 5 percentage points relative to the previous mid-term ambition.

The accelerated harmonization of SAP cloud delivery which is expected to require an incremental investment in 2021 and 2022 and to drive the non-IFRS cloud gross margin to approximately 80% by 2025.

More than €22 billion non-IFRS cloud revenue

More than €36 billion non-IFRS total revenue

More than €11.5 billion non-IFRS operating profit

A significant expansion of the Company's more predictable revenue share to approximately 85%

Expected Currency Impact Based on September 2020 Level for the Rest of the Year In percentage points Q4 FY Cloud revenue -6pp to -4pp -3pp to -1pp Cloud and software revenue -5pp to -3pp -3pp to -1pp Operating profit -5pp to -3pp -4pp to -2pp