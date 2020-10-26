SAIC Wins $750 Million Task Order to Support U.S. Army National Guard Intelligence and Security Directorate











Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: [url="]SAIC[/url]) Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE: SAIC) won a new $750 million task order to provide mission engineering, integration, and enterprise solutions to support the Army National Guard (ARNG) Intelligence and Security (G-2) Directorate. The task order calls on SAIC to support ARNG Military Intelligence units across the United States.“We are pleased to partner with the ARNG G-2 to enhance readiness for the Army National Guard MI Units by supporting their incredibly diverse, complex, and ever-changing mission parameters,” said [url="]James+Scanlon[/url], executive vice president and general manager of SAIC’s Defense Systems Group. “These warfighter and intelligence operators are critical to the overall defense of the nation both at home and abroad.”The ARNG G-2 provides strategic resources, policy guidance, and oversight of the ARNG intelligence organization, as well as readiness, training, and operations to ARNG military intelligence (MI) soldiers and strategic partners. Under the new five-year Military Intelligence Services and Support task order, SAIC will provide enterprise solutions and services that enhance MI capabilities, enabling soldiers and strategic partners to increase readiness and meet mission requirements through efficient collaboration and integration.[url="]These+support+services+and+solutions+include%3A[/url]SAICis a premier Fortune 500technology integrator driving our nation’s digital transformation. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian, and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, IT modernization, and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective, and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving our customers' missions.We are 25,500 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has pro forma annual revenues of approximately $7.1 billion.​​​​ For more information, visit [url="]saic.com[/url]. For ongoing news, please visit our [url="]newsroom[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201026005256/en/