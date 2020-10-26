Rethink Digital Transformation with OpenText Cloud Edition 20.4

OpenText launches new SaaS applications, new cloud resources for developers, and major enhancements across the OpenText portfolio

WATERLOO, ON, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced the release of Cloud Edition (CE) 20.4. This release delivers innovations in the OpenText™ Cloud, that make it faster, easier, and more cost-effective for customers to adopt new capabilities, reinvent business processes and seize emerging opportunities.

OpenText CE 20.4 delivers updates, enhancements, and new features across OpenText products and services. These include new SaaS applications, new cloud services, customer-driven features, and a completely new developer cloud with documented APIs, connectors to leading business applications, and a developer community for customers and partners.

"Work models are in flux, endpoints are proliferating, consumer behavior is changing, global supply chains are being disrupted and security systems are under siege," said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO. "To help our customers navigate these challenges, we have released OpenText Cloud Editions 20.4, the most comprehensive and complete Information Management platform in the market. OpenText is committed to delivering all our software as a service, helping our customers accelerate business innovation and digital transformation at massive scale."

Providing more choice and flexibility

The OpenText Cloud provides flexible deployment options with managed service expertise and run-anywhere software, amplified through partnerships with the major public cloud providers. This helps remove barriers to innovation and smooth the flow of information across organizations.

"The increased agility and resiliency provided by a connected cloud architecture effectively meets the changing needs of a distributed enterprise," said Frank Della Rosa, IDC Research Director, SaaS, and Cloud Software. "Businesses that are charting a course to become digital-first use connected cloud architectures to create a resilient and adaptable model that supports the changing needs of the business while laying the groundwork for future growth and prosperity."[1]

Cloud Edition 20.4 provides updates across the five OpenText Clouds that will empower organizations to respond to a changing business environment.

The OpenText Business Network Cloud connects any business, person, system, or thing to build adaptive, ethical, and sustainable trading networks. Key updates in CE 20.4 include:

40 new connectors to key business applications added to Trading Grid to accelerate the deployment of hybrid integration projects.

New applications like IoT Shipment Tracking Reference and Ecosystem Viewer that deliver actionable insights into operations.

Freeway Cloud enables small and mid-sized companies to accelerate digital trading across a global supplier network.

The OpenText Content Cloud connects content to digital business to improve user productivity while meeting legal compliance and governance requirements. Key updates in CE 20.4 include:

New SaaS applications like Core for Building Information Modeling and Core Signature.

New standalone early case analysis and investigations applications with front-loaded analytics like OpenText Axcelerate Investigation.

Deeper integrations with Microsoft, SAP, and Salesforce, adding robust content management capabilities seamlessly into the context of work. Integrations include: Extended ECM for SAP Solutions has full support for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Extended Edition. Extended ECM for Office 365 adds improved lifecycle management for Teams, archiving for Team chats, and mapping of OpenText folders to Teams. Full integration of Teams with eDOCS for enhanced user productivity and collaboration.

Advances in Information Governance, with Core for Federated Compliance adding full records policy support for Content Suite and Extended ECM, plus selected records policy functions for SharePoint and File Systems.

The OpenText Experience Cloud delivers an omni-channel personalized experience to customers at scale. Key updates in CE 20.4 include:

Exstream enhances cloud input and omnichannel output support and streamlines personalized content creation and delivery. New Exstream Managed Services integration with Core Experience Insights and OpenText Notifications for cloud-based communication. Added AI-assisted communications design and authoring for personalized content.

Media Management consolidates the visual review process with new native tools and expands to more users with added capabilities for Digital Hub. New native review and annotation capabilities, including no-code workflow design, deep zoom review for high-resolution media, complex microsite management, Google Cloud Certification, and improved REST APIs and Adobe Creative Cloud Connector.

Voice of Customer solutions deliver the ability to rapidly respond to customer and contact center agent needs. Qfiniti adds real-time speech processing and sentiment analysis to live conversations, plus real-time guidance for agents with Optimize Guide. New CX-E Voice web client with stand-alone directory, automated attendant, and updated speech recognition engine technology.



The OpenText Developer Cloud enables developers to build applications and solution extensions quickly and cost effectively using service-based capabilities in the cloud. Key updates in CE 20.4 include:

The OpenText Developer Cloud is a new cloud platform for application development based on OpenText Content Services. It provides a platform for developers to create custom solutions to manage information, building a community of innovators that can create better enterprise applications.

A broad collection of cloud capabilities to manage information, consumable via API.

Consolidated access and authorization across all OpenText Cloud services including: capture and digitize, store and manage, analyze and report, process and automate, search and discover, integrate and access, view and communicate, and protect and secure.

Access via the Developer Portal to resources, such as training documentation, blogs, code snippets, and a community of developers, to help developers be successful.

The OpenText Security & Protection Cloud provides organizations with the tools they need to keep intellectual property, customer records and sensitive financial information protected. Key updates in CE 20.4 include:

Full-feature EDR aligned with MITRE ATT&CK to simplify and streamline incident response to advanced and complicated threats, which includes over 250 out-of-the-box detection rules aligned with the 2020 MITRE ATT&CK matrix.

Expanded OS and artifact support to ensure security, legal and law enforcement professionals have unrivaled data visibility and investigation tools. Tableau TX1 Forensic Imager adds support for unlocking encrypted Microsoft BitLocker and Apple APFS volumes with known user credentials. EnCase Forensic and Endpoint Investigator introduce preview and targeted file collections for Microsoft OneDrive, and support for the upcoming release of Apple macOS 11 Big Sur.

Enhanced support for remote forensic collections and investigations. EnCase Endpoint Investigator adds preview and collection of distributed endpoints off the corporate network.

Bringing Carbonite and Webroot into the Enterprise. Carbonite solutions available to the Enterprise to protect from data loss on endpoints, Microsoft 365 applications, and ensure critical systems availability. Webroot BrightCloud Threat Intelligence services strengthen the reputation capabilities offered by EnCase Endpoint Security in the Enterprise.



Underpinning the OpenText Cloud are our AI and Automation solutions. OpenText Magellan provides pre-built components that can be individually deployed, and the OpenText AppWorks platform enables business and technical users to rapidly build applications that improve efficiency, optimize employee skills, and provide insights. Major enhancements for AppWorks in CE 20.4 include the launch of AppWorks Integration framework for Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and new Solution Accelerators that accelerate the development of case management.

For more information, please For more information, please visit: https://www.opentext.com/products-and-solutions/latest-opentext-releases

[1] *IDC Market Spotlight sponsored by OpenText: Businesses Require Connected Cloud Architectures to Successfully Navigate Disruption, September 2020. https://www.opentext.com/file_source/OpenText/en_US/PDF/IDC-cloud-market-spotlight.pdf

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, powers business transformation through market leading information management solutions, on-premises or in the cloud. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit www.opentext.com.

Connect with us:

OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog

Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies, and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Copyright © 2020 Open Text. All rights reserved. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of OpenText. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text or other respective owners.

OTEX-G

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rethink-digital-transformation-with-opentext-cloud-edition-20-4--301159433.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation