First Eagle Comments on Unilever

With a broad portfolio of consumer goods including such prod-ucts as Dove soap and Ben & Jerry's ice cream, Unilever ( LSE:ULVR ) held up relatively well during the pandemic-related selloff earlier in the year and has continued to prove agile in its response to shifting consumer demand. During the quarter, the Anglo -Dutch company announced plans to consolidate its legal structure into a single entity headquartered in London, a move that should simplify its business operations.