Trinity Bank Reports 2020 3rd Quarter Net Income of $1,216,000

3RD QUARTER RETURN ON ASSETS 1.42%

3RD QUARTER RETURN ON EQUITY 12.94%

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2020 / Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC PINK:TYBT) today announced operating results for the third quarter and the nine months ending September 30, 2020.

Results of Operation

For the third quarter 2020, Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income after Taxes of $1,216,000, a decrease of (2.4%) over third quarter 2019 earnings of $1,246,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the third quarter 2020 amounted to $1.08, a decrease of (3.6 %) over third quarter 2019 results of $1.12 per diluted common share.

For the first nine months of 2020, Net Income after Taxes was $3,470,000, an increase of 22.9% over the first nine months of 2019 results of $2,823,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the first nine months of 2020 were $3.07, an increase of 21.3% over the first nine months of 2019 results of $2.53 per diluted common share.

Chairman Jeff Harp stated, "In the midst of the confusion and uncertainty in the economy since March, we feel fortunate to have achieved satisfactory returns in 3Q 2020. In addition, we will pay our 18th semiannual dividend October 30. Total dividends for 2020 will be $1.31, representing a 7.4% over 2019 dividends."

President Barney C. Wiley reported, "These are two things that we are focusing on - stress in the loan portfolio and how do we make money in this rate environment. First, we just haven't seen stress among our borrowing relationships yet. In case unforeseen issues arise, we are building up our Reserve for Loan Losses - $200,000 in 3Q alone. Second, we have been in this low rate period since March. 3Q results indicate that we can still generate good above-peer returns on assets and equity."

Return on Assets 1.42%

Return on Equity 12.94%

Page 3 - Trinity Bank third quarter 2020 earnings

Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov.

For information contact:

Richard Burt

Executive Vice President

Trinity Bank

817-763-9966

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding future financial conditions, results of operations and the Bank's business operations. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, monetary policy and general economic conditions in Texas and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest rate protection agreements, the actions of competitors and customers, the success of the Bank in implementing its strategic plan, the failure of the assumptions underlying the reserves for loan losses and the estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities, that the costs of technological changes are more difficult or expensive than anticipated, the effects of regulatory restrictions imposed on banks generally, any changes in fiscal, monetary or regulatory policies and other uncertainties as discussed in the Bank's Registration Statement on Form SB‑1 filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from outcomes expected or anticipated by the Bank. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward‑looking statement. The Bank believes it has chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable. However, the Bank cautions you that assumptions or bases almost always vary from actual results, and the differences between assumptions or bases and actual results can be material. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward‑looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless the securities laws require the Bank to do so.

SOURCE: Trinity Bank N.A.

View source version on accesswire.com: