PSB Holding Corp. Announces Earnings at September 30, 2020

PRESTON, Md., Oct. 26, 2020
PRESTON, Md., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PSB Holding Corp. (OTC-QX: PSBP), parent company of Provident State Bank, Inc., reported net income of $3.3 million for the first nine months of 2020. These earnings produced a .88% return on average assets and 9.68% return on average shareholders' equity. Stockholders' equity totaled $47.7 million as of September 30, 2020 compared to $40.2 million at September 30, 2019. President and Chief Executive Officer Melissa Quirk stated, "Operating results as of September 30, 2020 reflect sound earnings during these challenging times."
Total assets of $542.0 million increased by $84.7 million compared to September 30, 2019, an increase of 18.5%. Loans, net of allowance, increased by $63.1 million as compared to September 30, 2019. As of September 30, 2020, non-performing assets were .25% of total assets, compared to September 30, 2019 at .59% of total assets. Total customer funding at September 30, 2020 was $454.3 million, an increase of 22.9% as compared to September 30, 2019.
Annualized earnings per share at September 30, 2020 were $2.90. The price per share as reported on OTC-QX at September 30, 2020 was $22.50 per share. As of September 30, 2020, the book value per share was $31.14.
Melissa Quirk concluded, "The PSB team will continue to work hard in the fourth quarter to deliver on our strategic initiative of sound growth and success."
PSB Holding Corp. is the holding company of Provident State Bank, Inc., a full service financial institution serving the eastern shore of Maryland since 1904. Provident State Bank, Inc. has ten locations in Preston, Federalsburg, Ridgely, Denton, Easton-Elliot Road, Easton-Harrison Street, Secretary, Cambridge, Salisbury and Lewes, DE. For more information on PSB Holding Corp. and Provident State Bank, Inc., visit www.providentstatebank.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements relating to PSB Holding Corp. and its subsidiary, Provident State Bank, Inc. may include plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding business strategy, future events, activities, performance, and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Therefore, the illustrative value of forward-looking statements made in or pursuant to this press release should not, under any circumstances, be considered a guaranty or promise that such future events, activities, occurrences or performances will take place. The enclosed statements are unaudited 2020 financial results.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
Sept 30, 2020
Sept 30, 2019
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 49,787,272
$ 27,362,635
Investment securities
60,255,717
59,237,083
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses
408,443,869
345,389,242
Property and equipment
9,247,116
9,964,886
Bank-owned life insurance
8,597,456
8,346,142
Lease assets
2,510,384
2,897,222
Accrued interest receivable
1,802,412
1,336,412
Other assets
1,392,579
2,833,473
Total assets
$ 542,036,805
$ 457,367,095
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$ 166,851,015
$ 103,937,607
Interest-bearing
280,316,111
259,017,469
Total deposits
447,167,126
362,955,076
Repurchase agreements
7,113,626
6,637,484
FHLB advances and other borrowing
35,854,654
42,747,525
Lease liabilities
2,686,251
3,011,324
Other liabilities
1,526,699
1,788,538
Total liabilities
494,348,356
417,139,947
Stockholders' equity
47,688,449
40,227,145
Total liabilities and equity
$ 542,036,805
$ 457,367,092
Book value per share
$ 31.14
$ 27.75
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Nine Months Ended Sept 30,
2020
2019
Interest income
Loans, including fee income
$ 14,147,629
$ 12,895,467
Investment securities
985,034
1,068,619
Other
50,672
284,741
Total interest income
15,183,335
14,248,827
Interest expense
Deposits
1,981,187
1,966,442
Repurchase agreements
6,763
33,384
FHLB advances
611,990
705,574
Other borrowings
118,593
134,973
Total interest expense
2,718,533
2,840,373
Net interest income
12,464,802
11,408,454
Provision for loan losses
428,500
170,000
Net interest income after provision
12,036,302
11,238,454
Noninterest income
2,255,719
1,913,418
Noninterest expense
9,861,927
10,023,012
Net income before tax
4,430,094
3,128,860
Tax expense
1,100,704
764,373
Net income
$ 3,329,390
$ 2,364,487
Net income per common share,
$ 2.90
$ 2.18
