PSB Holding Corp. Announces Earnings at September 30, 2020

PRESTON, Md., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PSB Holding Corp. (OTC-QX: PSBP), parent company of Provident State Bank, Inc., reported net income of $3.3 million for the first nine months of 2020. These earnings produced a .88% return on average assets and 9.68% return on average shareholders' equity. Stockholders' equity totaled $47.7 million as of September 30, 2020 compared to $40.2 million at September 30, 2019. President and Chief Executive Officer Melissa Quirk stated, "Operating results as of September 30, 2020 reflect sound earnings during these challenging times."

Total assets of $542.0 million increased by $84.7 million compared to September 30, 2019, an increase of 18.5%. Loans, net of allowance, increased by $63.1 million as compared to September 30, 2019. As of September 30, 2020, non-performing assets were .25% of total assets, compared to September 30, 2019 at .59% of total assets. Total customer funding at September 30, 2020 was $454.3 million, an increase of 22.9% as compared to September 30, 2019.

Annualized earnings per share at September 30, 2020 were $2.90. The price per share as reported on OTC-QX at September 30, 2020 was $22.50 per share. As of September 30, 2020, the book value per share was $31.14.

Melissa Quirk concluded, "The PSB team will continue to work hard in the fourth quarter to deliver on our strategic initiative of sound growth and success."

PSB Holding Corp. is the holding company of Provident State Bank, Inc., a full service financial institution serving the eastern shore of Maryland since 1904. Provident State Bank, Inc. has ten locations in Preston, Federalsburg, Ridgely, Denton, Easton-Elliot Road, Easton-Harrison Street, Secretary, Cambridge, Salisbury and Lewes, DE. For more information on PSB Holding Corp. and Provident State Bank, Inc., visit www.providentstatebank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements relating to PSB Holding Corp. and its subsidiary, Provident State Bank, Inc. may include plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding business strategy, future events, activities, performance, and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Therefore, the illustrative value of forward-looking statements made in or pursuant to this press release should not, under any circumstances, be considered a guaranty or promise that such future events, activities, occurrences or performances will take place. The enclosed statements are unaudited 2020 financial results.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET









Sept 30, 2020

Sept 30, 2019 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 49,787,272

$ 27,362,635 Investment securities 60,255,717

59,237,083 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 408,443,869

345,389,242 Property and equipment 9,247,116

9,964,886 Bank-owned life insurance 8,597,456

8,346,142 Lease assets 2,510,384

2,897,222 Accrued interest receivable 1,802,412

1,336,412 Other assets 1,392,579

2,833,473 Total assets $ 542,036,805

$ 457,367,095







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Deposits:





Noninterest-bearing $ 166,851,015

$ 103,937,607 Interest-bearing 280,316,111

259,017,469 Total deposits 447,167,126

362,955,076 Repurchase agreements 7,113,626

6,637,484 FHLB advances and other borrowing 35,854,654

42,747,525 Lease liabilities 2,686,251

3,011,324 Other liabilities 1,526,699

1,788,538 Total liabilities 494,348,356

417,139,947 Stockholders' equity 47,688,449

40,227,145 Total liabilities and equity $ 542,036,805

$ 457,367,092 Book value per share $ 31.14

$ 27.75









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Nine Months Ended Sept 30,

2020

2019 Interest income





Loans, including fee income $ 14,147,629

$ 12,895,467 Investment securities 985,034

1,068,619 Other 50,672

284,741 Total interest income 15,183,335

14,248,827







Interest expense





Deposits 1,981,187

1,966,442 Repurchase agreements 6,763

33,384 FHLB advances 611,990

705,574 Other borrowings 118,593

134,973 Total interest expense 2,718,533

2,840,373







Net interest income 12,464,802

11,408,454 Provision for loan losses 428,500

170,000 Net interest income after provision 12,036,302

11,238,454







Noninterest income 2,255,719

1,913,418 Noninterest expense 9,861,927

10,023,012 Net income before tax 4,430,094

3,128,860 Tax expense 1,100,704

764,373 Net income $ 3,329,390

$ 2,364,487







Net income per common share,

annualized $ 2.90

$ 2.18









View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/psb-holding-corp-announces-earnings-at-september-30-2020-301159877.html

SOURCE PSB Holding Corp.