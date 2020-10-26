  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PRNewswire
Articles 

PSB Holding Corp. Announces Earnings at September 30, 2020

October 26, 2020 | About: OTCPK:PSBP +0% OTCPK:PSBP +0% OTCPK:PSBP +0%

PR Newswire

PRESTON, Md., Oct. 26, 2020

PRESTON, Md., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PSB Holding Corp. (OTC-QX: PSBP), parent company of Provident State Bank, Inc., reported net income of $3.3 million for the first nine months of 2020. These earnings produced a .88% return on average assets and 9.68% return on average shareholders' equity. Stockholders' equity totaled $47.7 million as of September 30, 2020 compared to $40.2 million at September 30, 2019. President and Chief Executive Officer Melissa Quirk stated, "Operating results as of September 30, 2020 reflect sound earnings during these challenging times."

Total assets of $542.0 million increased by $84.7 million compared to September 30, 2019, an increase of 18.5%. Loans, net of allowance, increased by $63.1 million as compared to September 30, 2019. As of September 30, 2020, non-performing assets were .25% of total assets, compared to September 30, 2019 at .59% of total assets. Total customer funding at September 30, 2020 was $454.3 million, an increase of 22.9% as compared to September 30, 2019.

Annualized earnings per share at September 30, 2020 were $2.90. The price per share as reported on OTC-QX at September 30, 2020 was $22.50 per share. As of September 30, 2020, the book value per share was $31.14.

Melissa Quirk concluded, "The PSB team will continue to work hard in the fourth quarter to deliver on our strategic initiative of sound growth and success."

PSB Holding Corp. is the holding company of Provident State Bank, Inc., a full service financial institution serving the eastern shore of Maryland since 1904. Provident State Bank, Inc. has ten locations in Preston, Federalsburg, Ridgely, Denton, Easton-Elliot Road, Easton-Harrison Street, Secretary, Cambridge, Salisbury and Lewes, DE. For more information on PSB Holding Corp. and Provident State Bank, Inc., visit www.providentstatebank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements relating to PSB Holding Corp. and its subsidiary, Provident State Bank, Inc. may include plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding business strategy, future events, activities, performance, and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Therefore, the illustrative value of forward-looking statements made in or pursuant to this press release should not, under any circumstances, be considered a guaranty or promise that such future events, activities, occurrences or performances will take place. The enclosed statements are unaudited 2020 financial results.


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET






Sept 30, 2020


Sept 30, 2019

Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 49,787,272


$ 27,362,635

Investment securities

60,255,717


59,237,083

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses

408,443,869


345,389,242

Property and equipment

9,247,116


9,964,886

Bank-owned life insurance

8,597,456


8,346,142

Lease assets

2,510,384


2,897,222

Accrued interest receivable

1,802,412


1,336,412

Other assets

1,392,579


2,833,473

Total assets

$ 542,036,805


$ 457,367,095





Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity




Deposits:




Noninterest-bearing

$ 166,851,015


$ 103,937,607

Interest-bearing

280,316,111


259,017,469

Total deposits

447,167,126


362,955,076

Repurchase agreements

7,113,626


6,637,484

FHLB advances and other borrowing

35,854,654


42,747,525

Lease liabilities

2,686,251


3,011,324

Other liabilities

1,526,699


1,788,538

Total liabilities

494,348,356


417,139,947

Stockholders' equity

47,688,449


40,227,145

Total liabilities and equity

$ 542,036,805


$ 457,367,092

Book value per share

$ 31.14


$ 27.75





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME


Nine Months Ended Sept 30,


2020


2019

Interest income




Loans, including fee income

$ 14,147,629


$ 12,895,467

Investment securities

985,034


1,068,619

Other

50,672


284,741

Total interest income

15,183,335


14,248,827





Interest expense




Deposits

1,981,187


1,966,442

Repurchase agreements

6,763


33,384

FHLB advances

611,990


705,574

Other borrowings

118,593


134,973

Total interest expense

2,718,533


2,840,373





Net interest income

12,464,802


11,408,454

Provision for loan losses

428,500


170,000

Net interest income after provision

12,036,302


11,238,454





Noninterest income

2,255,719


1,913,418

Noninterest expense

9,861,927


10,023,012

Net income before tax

4,430,094


3,128,860

Tax expense

1,100,704


764,373

Net income

$ 3,329,390


$ 2,364,487





Net income per common share,
annualized

$ 2.90


$ 2.18





Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/psb-holding-corp-announces-earnings-at-september-30-2020-301159877.html

SOURCE PSB Holding Corp.


