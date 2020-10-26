  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
General Dynamics awarded $761 million GSA contract for U.S. Southern Command cyber modernization

October 26, 2020 | About: NYSE:GD -1.56%

GDIT selected to modernize Combatant Command's IT infrastructure, spanning Central America, South America and select countries in the Caribbean

PR Newswire

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Oct. 26, 2020

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE:NYSE:GD), announced today it has been awarded the Southern Command's (SOUTHCOM) Cyber Information Technology Enterprise Services (SCITES) contract by the U.S. General Service Administration (GSA) Federal Systems Integration and Management Center (FEDSIM). This new work will modernize and normalize information technology for SOUTHCOM combatant command blue terrain in the cyber warfighting domain to ensure an interoperable and defensible architecture. The single award holds a total estimated value of $761.6 million and includes a seven-month base period with six one-year options.

GDIT announced it has been awarded the Southern Command’s Cyber Information Technology Enterprise Services contract by the U.S. General Service Administration Federal Systems Integration and Management Center.

GDIT continues to expand its footprint within the Combatant Commands and Joint Task Forces mission areas. Through this contract, which was awarded in September, GDIT will provide global enterprise IT and digital modernization services. Work completed under SCITES will accelerate technical capability delivery, enable proactive enterprise situational awareness, enhance secure information sharing and improve operational efficiency.

"This new award demonstrates GDIT's continued dedication to the Combatant Commands and Joint Task Forces," said GDIT's Senior Vice President of Defense, Leigh Palmer. "Through this contract, GDIT will modernize the Command's IT infrastructure through innovation and emergent technology, delivering advanced security and transformational results to its mission."

GDIT will provide a full range of digital modernization services and technical solutions including installation, operations and maintenance of a Tier 3 Cyber Security System Provider (CSSP), cloud computing, edge computing, multiple X as a Service (XaaS) solutions, and software development.

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; IT services; C4ISR solutions; and shipbuilding and ship repair. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $39.4 billion in revenue in 2019. More information about General Dynamics Information Technology is available at www.gdit.com. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.

General Dynamics (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics) (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/general-dynamics-awarded-761-million-gsa-contract-for-us-southern-command-cyber-modernization-301159860.html

SOURCE General Dynamics Information Technology


