Adamas to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on November 5, 2020

October 26, 2020 | About: ADMS -1.69%

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( ADMS) today announced that the company will report 2020 third quarter financial results on Thursday, November 5, 2020, after market close. Subsequently, Adamas’ management team will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

Investor Conference Call and Webcast
The conference call can be accessed by dialing (844) 215-3280 for participants in the U.S. or Canada and (484) 747-6383 for international callers. All callers must provide the following Conference ID: 1578986. The webcast can be accessed live via the investor section of the Adamas website at https://ir.adamaspharma.com/events-presentations and will be available for replay until December 5, 2020.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
At Adamas our vision is clear – to deliver innovative medicines that reduce the burden of neurological diseases on patients, caregivers and society. We are a fully integrated company focused on growing a portfolio of therapies to address a range of neurological diseases. For more information, please visit www.adamaspharma.com.

Contact

Media:
Sarah Mathieson
Vice President, Corporate Communications
510-450-3528
[email protected]

Investors:
Peter Vozzo
Managing Director, Westwicke
443-213-0505
[email protected]

