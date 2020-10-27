  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Axcelis Ships Multiple Purion High Energy Systems To Leading CMOS Image Sensor Manufacturers

October 27, 2020 | About: NAS:ACLS -2%

New Product Extensions Driving Market Leadership in Image Sensor Market

BEVERLY, Mass., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today that it has shipped multiple Purion VXE™ and Purion EXE™ high energy systems to several leading CMOS image sensor manufacturers. The Purion VXE and Purion EXE are extended energy range solutions for the industry leading Purion XE™ high energy implanter. The systems shipped in the third quarter.

Executive Vice President of Product Development, Bill Bintz, commented, "Axcelis has created a flexible, highly differentiated high energy product portfolio that is ideally suited to address the exact needs of customers manufacturing image sensors for applications requiring ultra-high energy implants with extremely precise and deep doping profiles. The Purion High Energy Series includes a variety of implanters: the industry leading Purion XE; the Purion EXE for enhanced productivity; the Purion VXE for high volume and higher energy applications; the Purion XE Power Series for power devices; and, the new Purion XEmax with patented Boost™ technology for metals reduction and the ultra-high energies required for next generation image sensors. The demand for products requiring these applications continues to expand in the growing IoT and mobile markets, providing strong opportunities for growth for the Purion platform and extending Axcelis' leadership position in high energy implant."

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

CONTACTS:

Maureen Hart (editorial/media) 978.787.4266

Doug Lawson (investor relations) 978.787.9552

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axcelis-ships-multiple-purion-high-energy-systems-to-leading-cmos-image-sensor-manufacturers-301160318.html

SOURCE Axcelis Technologies, Inc.


