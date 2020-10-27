PSCU to Leverage FICOÂ® Customer Communications Services to Build Leading Fraud Alert Solution for Credit Unions

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

PSCU will leverage FICO® Customer Communications Services (CCS) to build a best-in-class fraud alert solution for its over 1,500 credit unions

Adopting FICO CCS will help PSCU meet its credit unions' fraud detection needs, while providing a foundation to build additional competitive cutting-edge solutions

PSCU, the nation's premier payments credit union service organization (CUSO), announced today that it will begin using FICO® Customer Communications Services (CCS) to build a cutting-edge fraud alert program that will notify members of potential fraud quickly, in the channel best suited for the member, and in a secure way that guarantees member confidence that the notification is valid.

The COVID-19 pandemic has greatly increased the percentage of transactions where the card is not present (CNP), increasing the frequency, sophistication and speed of fraudulent activity. As a result, PSCU's credit unions are seeking additional methods of contacting members, as well as increased security for alerts and automated alerts, which are more convenient and secure to keep up with evolving member expectations. By leveraging FICO CCS, PSCU will be better positioned to meet these needs and lay the foundation for future fraud innovation.

"PSCU is committed to providing our credit unions and their members with state-of-the art technology and seamless experiences that meet their evolving needs and expectations," said Jack Lynch, SVP, chief risk officer at PSCU and president of CU Recovery. "Working with FICO CCS will not only enable PSCU to continue providing innovative fraud detection services, but also the flexibility to deploy them in a way that meets individual credit union needs, while enabling them to compete more effectively with larger financial institutions."

Key benefits of FICO CCS include:

In-checkout message delivery : This will enable PSCU to deliver messages while members are still in the checkout process, turning something that is often a negative experience (i.e., fraud alerts or getting declined) into a positive experience and further driving loyalty.

: This will enable PSCU to deliver messages while members are still in the checkout process, turning something that is often a negative experience (i.e., fraud alerts or getting declined) into a positive experience and further driving loyalty. Customization: Credit unions will have full control over the alerting solution and the ability to change the contact pattern of alerts based on the transaction's risk. For example, if a transaction is deemed medium risk, the member may only receive a SMS message and not the full contact pattern of SMS, calls and emails.

Credit unions will have full control over the alerting solution and the ability to change the contact pattern of alerts based on the transaction's risk. For example, if a transaction is deemed medium risk, the member may only receive a SMS message and not the full contact pattern of SMS, calls and emails. Increased Security: The solution was designed with security as a top priority and will prevent many of the common threats faced by credit unions today and in the future, providing superior protection for credit unions and their members.

"Today's consumers expect things at the speed of now, and credit union members are no exception. When it comes to fraud alerts, they expect to be notified in real time, wherever they are, on their preferred device – and credit unions must deliver on those expectations or risk losing their members to competitors," said Michael Magaard, vice president of CCS at FICO. "Adopting FICO CCS will enable PSCU's credit unions to not only exceed member expectations in the present, but also provide them with a foundation to compete with larger FIs well into the future."

FICO CCS enables businesses to deliver email, voice, text and mobile app notifications that are smart, scalable and include a human touch due to the company's expertise in combining automation with analytics. By integrating CCS with FICO solutions, clients communicate effectively with audiences throughout the customer credit lifecycle. CCS allows them to quickly resolve fraud, collect more debt, lower application abandonment, improve retention and much more.

About PSCU

PSCU, the nation's premier payments CUSO, supports the success of 1,500 credit unions representing more than 3.8 billion transactions annually. Committed to service excellence and focused on innovation, PSCU's payment processing, risk management, data and analytics, loyalty programs, digital banking, marketing, strategic consulting and mobile platforms help deliver possibilities and seamless member experiences. Comprehensive, 24/7/365 member support is provided by contact centers located throughout the United States. The origin of PSCU's model is collaboration and scale, and the company has leveraged its influence on behalf of credit unions and their members for more than 40 years. Today, PSCU provides an end-to-end, competitive advantage that enables credit unions to securely grow and meet evolving consumer demands. For more information, visit pscu.com .

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 195 U.S. and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time. Learn more at https://www.fico.com . Join the conversation at https://twitter.com/fico & https://www.fico.com/en/blogs/

