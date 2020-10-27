A Trio of Stocks Growing Revenue Per Share

The S&P 500 Index stocks saw their aggregate trailing 12-month revenue per share grow by approximately 4% on average every year over the past five years. The share price of the benchmark for the U.S. stock market ($3,400.97 as of Monday) has gained nearly 65% over the past five years through Oct. 26.

Thus, investors may want to consider the following stocks, as they have outperformed the S&P 500 index in terms of superior five-year revenue per share growth rates.

Visa Inc

The first company that makes the cut is Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

The San Francisco-based global provider of payment services saw its revenue per share increase by 15.5% on average every year over the past five years.

The share price is up 142.6% over the past five years to close at $193.07 on Monday, for a market capitalization of $422.23 billion and a 52-week range of $133.93 to $217.35 per share.

GuruFocus assigned the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a buy rating for this stock and have established an average target price of $227.53 per share.

NVIDIA Corp

The second company that qualifies is NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA), a Santa Clara, California-based producer of graphics processing units and system on a chip units for the consumer electronics, computer hardware, semiconductors and video game industries.

The company saw its revenue per share increase by 20.1% on average every year over the past five years.

The share price rose more than 15-fold over the past five years to close at $525.65 per share on Monday, which determined a market capitalization of $326.92 billion and a 52-week range of $176.50 to $589.07.

GuruFocus assigned the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend an overweight recommendation rating for this stock and have produced an average target price of $566.90 per share.

Abbott Laboratories

The third company that holds the criteria is Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), a U.S. medical devices giant.

The company saw its revenue per share increase by 6.9% on average every year over the past five years.

Following this, the stock has increased 144% over the past five years to hit $109 per share at close on Monday, for a market capitalization of $193.18 billion and a 52-week range of $61.61 to $114.20.

GuruFocus assigned the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend an overweight rating for this stock and have set an average target price of $119.56 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: