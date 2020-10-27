  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Alberto Abaterusso
A Trio of Stocks Growing Revenue Per Share

Their 5-year revenue per share growth rates are beating the S&P 500

October 27, 2020 | About: V -1.19% NVDA +1.48% ABT +0.21%

The S&P 500 Index stocks saw their aggregate trailing 12-month revenue per share grow by approximately 4% on average every year over the past five years. The share price of the benchmark for the U.S. stock market ($3,400.97 as of Monday) has gained nearly 65% over the past five years through Oct. 26.

Thus, investors may want to consider the following stocks, as they have outperformed the S&P 500 index in terms of superior five-year revenue per share growth rates.

Visa Inc

The first company that makes the cut is Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

The San Francisco-based global provider of payment services saw its revenue per share increase by 15.5% on average every year over the past five years.

The share price is up 142.6% over the past five years to close at $193.07 on Monday, for a market capitalization of $422.23 billion and a 52-week range of $133.93 to $217.35 per share.

GuruFocus assigned the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a buy rating for this stock and have established an average target price of $227.53 per share.

NVIDIA Corp

The second company that qualifies is NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA), a Santa Clara, California-based producer of graphics processing units and system on a chip units for the consumer electronics, computer hardware, semiconductors and video game industries.

The company saw its revenue per share increase by 20.1% on average every year over the past five years.

The share price rose more than 15-fold over the past five years to close at $525.65 per share on Monday, which determined a market capitalization of $326.92 billion and a 52-week range of $176.50 to $589.07.

GuruFocus assigned the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend an overweight recommendation rating for this stock and have produced an average target price of $566.90 per share.

Abbott Laboratories

The third company that holds the criteria is Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), a U.S. medical devices giant.

The company saw its revenue per share increase by 6.9% on average every year over the past five years.

Following this, the stock has increased 144% over the past five years to hit $109 per share at close on Monday, for a market capitalization of $193.18 billion and a 52-week range of $61.61 to $114.20.

GuruFocus assigned the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend an overweight rating for this stock and have set an average target price of $119.56 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

About the author:

Alberto Abaterusso
I am a contributor at GuruFocus. I primarily write about gold, silver and precious metals mining industries. My articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. I hold a Master's Degree in Business Administration from UniversitÃ  degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro. I am based in The Netherlands.

You can follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AAbaterusso

