Meat-Tech 3D Ltd. Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed U.S. Initial Public Offering and Nasdaq Listing of ADSs

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meat-Tech 3D Ltd. (TASE: MEAT), a developer of industrial-scale cultivated meat production technologies based on advanced 3D bioprinting, today announces that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form F-1 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the potential U.S. initial public offering of American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") representing its ordinary shares (the "U.S. IPO") and listing of the ADSs on the Nasdaq Stock Market. The number of ADSs that may be offered, the number of underlying ordinary shares that may be issued and the price for such instruments have not yet been determined. The proposed U.S. IPO is expected to commence as market conditions permit following the SEC's completion of its review process.

This announcement is made pursuant to, and in accordance with, Rule 135 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This announcement does not, and is not intended to, constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities in the United States or elsewhere, and it does not, and is not intended to, constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The information detailed above in this announcement, regarding the Company's intentions, is "forward-looking" information as defined in the Israeli Securities Law, 1968, and regulations thereunder, based on information known to the Company at this time, as well as forecasts whose fulfillment depends, inter alia, on entities not under the Company's control as stated above.

Meat-Tech 3D (TASE: MEAT) is a research and development company aiming to develop commercial and sustainable technologies to manufacture alternative proteins with no need for animal slaughter. Meat-Tech is developing a unique, proprietary bioprinter to deposit layers of cells (including stem cells and differentiated stem cells), scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat, often called "clean meat" or "cultured meat". For more information, please visit www.meatech3d.com

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Words such as "believes," "intends," "expects," "projects," "anticipates" and "future" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Meat-Tech, including, without limitation, the risk factors and other matters set forth in its filings with the Israeli Securities Authority, including its Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2019. Meat-Tech undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

