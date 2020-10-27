Panasonic Announces Intertek Zero Ozone Program Verification for nanoeâ„¢ X Air Purification Technology

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic, an industry-leading manufacturer of air conditioning, heating and indoor air quality systems, today announces that its ClimaPure™ XE Series ductless mini-split system that includes built-in, patented nanoe™ X air purification technology has received Zero Ozone Verification by Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Intertek's Zero Ozone Verification Program reaches beyond enforced limits to ensure the ductless mini-split system's ozone emission is below federal requirements in the U.S. and Canada, including those from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Environment and Climate Change Canada, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. With this verification, Panasonic has demonstrated that the ClimaPure XE Series meets ozone emission concentration limits of .005 ppm or below.

According to government environmental agencies in the U.S. and Canada, ground-level ozone can cause a variety of health problems, which is why reducing ozone emissions is critical. Although some common products have a small amount of ozone generation, Intertek considers emissions of .005 ppm or less to be negligible per UL 2998, the industry standard for ozone testing in North America.

"Air pollution impacts the air we breathe in both outdoor and indoor environments," said Michael Hudon, Intertek Senior Product Engineer and Program lead for Zero Ozone Verification. "We're seeing a greater focus on indoor air quality today than ever before. With our Zero Ozone Verification program, we are working with manufacturers like Panasonic to educate consumers on the importance of ozone emissions and overall product safety within the indoor environment. Panasonic's ClimaPure XE Series with built-in nanoe X air purification technology has demonstrated it exceeds the industry standards, with measured ozone emissions meeting the requirements of our program."

"Intertek is a trusted quality assurance provider recognized worldwide, and we are thrilled to have received its Zero Ozone Verification – one of the most stringent ozone emissions standards in North America," said Kevin Smith, General Manager Life and Device Solutions, Panasonic Canada. "Not only does this verification exemplify the safety and quality of our ClimaPure XE Series with beneficial nanoe X air purification technology, but it also gives us an opportunity to further educate consumers about how ozone impacts health and wellbeing. While not all ozone emissions are harmful, Intertek's Zero Ozone Verification program further confirms that the ClimaPure XE Series with nanoe X air purification technology is designed with consumer health and environmental safety in mind."

