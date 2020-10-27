Healthfinch Celebrates Allscripts App of the Month Recognition

MADISON, Wis. and SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthfinch is pleased to announce that its prescription renewal delegation engine, Charlie, has been recognized as the Allscripts App of the Month for October 2020. It is the third year in a row that Charlie has celebrated an "App of the Month" distinction.

"Health systems are under incredible stress to provide high quality care with constrained resources. With Charlie, health systems have a solution that offers a unique combination of technology, prescription renewal protocols, and workflow optimization that enables a better patient experience, improved quality metrics and significant time and cost savings," said Fritz Hofheinz, M.D., Chief Medical Information Officer, Healthfinch at Health Catalyst. "We're proud of the real difference that Charlie has made at health systems across the country and honored to be recognized as an Allscripts App of the Month featured partner."

Charlie integrates with Allscripts TouchWorks® EHR to streamline prescription renewal workflows and identify gaps in patient care. Each time a renewal requests is received, Charlie pulls relevant data from the patient's chart, such as dosage, last visit and labs, and cross-references that information with evidence-based renewal protocols that have been customized to each organization's standard of care.

"We're proud to partner with Healthfinch to help Allscripts practices continue to transition from manual to automated processes. Healthfinch is a leader in prescription renewal delegation and we're proud to showcase Charlie as the App of the Month," said Tina Joros, General Manager, Open Business Unit at Allscripts.

To celebrate the App of the Month recognition, Healthfinch will host a webinar with one of its joint customers from Mankato Clinic, on Thursday, October 29, from 12:00-12:45pm Central Standard Time. Attendees can see how Charlie works and hear how Mankato increased its prescription renewal delegation rate and number of renewals completed per day while also decreasing the turnaround time of requests. Register here for the webinar.

Healthfinch is a partner of the Allscripts Developer Program. More information can be found on the Allscripts Application Store or at Healthfinch.com.

About Healthfinch

Healthfinch develops Charlie, the healthcare industry's most trusted, most used prescription renewal delegation engine. Charlie's unique combination of EMR-integrated technology and protocol content enables health systems across the country to deliver a better, safer patient experience, while also achieving lower rates of provider burnout, improved quality metrics, and significant time and cost savings. In July 2020, Healthfinch was acquired by Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst," Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations.

