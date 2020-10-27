Royce Investment Partners Comments on IMCD

Our top contributor at the position level was IMCD (XAMS:IMCD), a Dutch company that provides specialty chemicals and food ingredients. IMCD reported strong results for the first six months of 2020 in mid-August, with improved gross profits and earnings. Like most businesses, the company is facing challenges created by COVID-19, but its earnings for the fiscal second quarter were similarly positive thanks to strength in its American and Asia Pacific markets.

From Royce Investments Partners' International Premier third-quarter 2020 update and outlook.

