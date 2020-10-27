  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Nicholas Kitonyi
Nicholas Kitonyi
Articles (346)

Should You Buy Franklin Resources After Pullback?

The stock is down more than 13%

October 27, 2020 | About: BEN -13.62% IVZ +1.31% BLK -1.23%

Shares of asset management company Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) plunged more than 13% on Tuesday morning following the announcement of its preliminary quarterly results. The company's market value has fallen more than 20% this year. The stock appears to be undervalued based on the Peter Lynch earnings line.

Franklin Resources reported preliminary fourth-quarter and fiscal 2020 results that failed to meet analysts' expectations. The San Mateo, California-based company manages several investment funds, including equity funds, balanced funds and multi-asset mutual funds across the globe.

Highlights from recent quarterly results

For the quarter ended Sept. 30, Franklin reported an adjusted net income of $291 million, or earnings of 56 cents per share. This compares to an adjusted net income of $358.4 million, or 71 cents per share, reported in the prior-year quarter. Analysts were expecting a bottom line of 69 cents per share.

Franklin's revenue grew 20% to $1.7 billion from about $1.42 billion reported in the same period last year. The company noted the top-line growth was partly driven by an increase in management fees.

For the full year, it reported adjusted earnings of $2.61 per share, slightly below last year's figure of $2.62. Full-year revenue declined 2% to $5.566 billion from $5.669 billion in 2019.

The company's total assets under management had increased 105% to $1.4 billion as of Sept. 30.

Valuation

From a valuation perspective, shares of Franklin Resources currently trade at a trailing 12-month price-earnings ratio of about 9.77. This is significantly lower than the price-earnings ratios of close peers Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) and BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK), which trade at 13.77 and 21.10.

Looking ahead, Franklin's forward price-earnings ratio of 8.71 is slightly higher than Invesco's 7.75 but significantly lower than BlackRock's 18.32.

The company's forward dividend yield of about 4.73% from a payout ratio of 39% will also be a strong selling point for investors. Its peers trade at lower yields, with Invesco sporting a 4.5% forward dividend yield and BlackRock with a yield of 2.33%.

Conclusion

In summary, shares of Franklin Resources fell following its most recent quarterly results. This might have created a window of opportunity for value investors willing to look beyond today's pullback. The Peter Lynch earnings line suggests the stock could be undervalued.

Disclosure: No positions in the stocks mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Nicholas Kitonyi
Nicholas is the founder of CAGR Value. He is a financial analyst with extensive experience in investment research and stock market analysis. His analysis has been featured on several research sites.

Nicholas has solid knowledge of both U.S. and European markets. His investment style is focused on undervalued plays and growth stocks. Nicholas classifies himself as a swing trader and likes to trade GBP/USD, gold and FTSE 100, among other liquid instruments.

Visit Nicholas Kitonyi's Website


