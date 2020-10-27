Cinedigm Executive Erick Opeka, President of Digital Networks, to Participate in Protocol's "TV's Tipping Point"

[url="]Cinedigm+%28NASDAQ%3A+CIDM%29[/url] announced that Erick Opeka, President of Digital Networks, will participate in a panel during Protocol’s first-ever virtual event on the future of technology and entertainment. Titled “TV’s Tipping Point,” the event will facilitate talk about key trends in a streaming world, including cord cutting, the growth of ad-supported video and the future of TV networks.
The event will be held via Zoom in front of a live online audience, and will also be simulcast to YouTube.
Opeka will participate in an event on Wednesday, October 28 from 9 am to 10 am PT. To RSVP for the event, visit [url="]https%3A%2F%2Ftvstippingpoint.splashthat.com%2F[/url].
Moderator:
Janko Roettgers, SENIOR REPORTER, PROTOCOL
Speakers:
Erick Opeka, PRESIDENT, CINEDIGM NETWORKS
Farhad Massoudi, FOUNDER & CEO, TUBI
Sean Doherty, CEO, WURL
Christy Tanner, EVP & GM, CBS NEWS INTERACTIVE
"Protocol is at the cutting edge of streaming and new media,” said Chris McGurk, Chairman and CEO, Cinedigm. “We are pleased they invited Erick to share his very thoughtful and knowledgeable ideas on the business and we look forward to tuning in.”
ABOUT CINEDIGM
For twenty years, Cinedigm (CIDM) has been at the forefront of the digital transformation of entertainment. Today, Cinedigm continues that mission by providing content, channels and services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. Our content aggregation and distribution services power the world’s leading digital platforms and retailers. Cinedigm’s Digital Networks group provides channels and services that entertain consumers globally across hundreds of millions of devices. For more information, visit [url="]%3Cb%3Ewww.cinedigm.com%3C%2Fb%3E[/url].
ABOUT PROTOCOL
[url="]Protocol[/url] is a new media company from the publisher of POLITICO. We focus on the people, power and politics of tech, with no agenda and just one goal: to arm decision-makers in tech, business and public policy with the unbiased, fact-based news and analysis they need to navigate a world in rapid change.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201027006101/en/