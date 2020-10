Jerome Dodson Comments on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO ), the leading provider of enterprise-networking solutions, cut 60 basis point off the Fund's return, as its stock fell 14.9% from $46.64 to $39.39. The company reported decent results, but reduced guidance for the next quarter, and it also announced the departure of the chief financial officer. Investor sentiment has soured, as the company's enterprise sales have declined because of the current work-from-home policies. The shares are trading at a bargain price right now and should recover when spending picks up.