US Indexes End With Mixed Results Tuesday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 27,463.19 on Tuesday with a loss of 222.19 points or -0.80%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,390.68 for a loss of 10.29 points or -0.30%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 11,431.35for a gain of 72.41 points or 0.64%. The VIX Volatility Index was higher at 33.35 for a gain of 0.89 points or 2.74%.

Tuesday's market movers

U.S. stocks continued to fall Tuesday after a sharp selloff Monday. Coronavirus cases continued to rise and the Senate adjourned with no stimulus deal. Technology stocks, however, saw a rebound helped by AMD's merger announcement with Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX). Microsoft also beat earnings expectations as it is showing gains from pandemic sales.

On the earnings calendar:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT): Revenue of $37.2 billion increased 12.4% year over year and beat estimates by $1.42 billion. First-quarter GAAP earnings of $1.82 per share beat estimates by 28 cents.

3M (NYSE:MMM): Revenue of $8.4 billion increased 5.1% year over year and beat estimates by $20 million. Third-quarter GAAP earnings of $2.43 per share beat estimates by 18 cents and non-GAAP EPS of $2.43 beat estimates by 16 cents.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT): Revenue of $9.9 billion decreased 22.4% year over year and beat estimates by $120 million. Third-quarter GAAP earnings of $1.22 beat estimates by 5 cents and non-GAAP earnings of $1.34 beat estimates by 17 cents.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD): Revenue of $2.8 billion increased 55.6% year over year and beat estimates by $240 million. Third-quarter GAAP earnings of 32 cents beat estimates by 2 cents and non-GAAP earnings of 41 cents beat estimates by 6 cents.

Merck (NYSE:MRK): Revenue of $12.55 billion increased 1.2% year over year and beat estimates by $340 million. Third-quarter GAAP earnings of $1.16 beat estimates by 14 cents and non-GAAP earnings of $1.74 beat estimates by 31 cents.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE): Revenue of $12.13 billion decreased 4.3% year over year and missed estimates by $170 million. Third-quarter GAAP earnings of 39 cents per share missed estimates by 18 cents and non-GAAP earnings of 72 cents beat estimates by 1 cent.

In other news:

JPMorgan launched its JPM Coin in use by a commercial client

Durable goods orders increased 1.9% in September following an increase of 0.4%. Durable goods orders excluding transportation increased 0.8% and durable goods orders excluding defense increased 3.4%.

The S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index increased 1.1% in August following an increase of 0.8%. Year over year, the S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index increased 5.2%.

The FHFA House Price Index increased 1.5% in August and 8% year over year.

The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index decreased to 100.9 in October from 101.3.

The Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index increased to 29 from 21.

The Treasury held auctions for 119-day bills at a rate of 0.100%, 42-day bills at a rate of 0.080% and two-year notes at a rate of 0.151%.

Across the board:

Technology and biotech led gains.

Industrials led losses.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) +8.56%

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) -4.07%

EXACT Sciences (EXAS) +23.04%

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) +1.51%

Small-cap stocks

In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 1,590.71 for a loss of 14.50 points or -0.90%. The S&P 600 closed at 901.87 for a loss of 12.09 points or -1.32%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 11,217.68 for a loss of 40.79 points or -0.36%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 7,185.29 for a loss of 154.31 points or -2.10%.

Other notable indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 1,946.68 for a loss of 27.20 points or -1.38%; the S&P 100 at 1,569.14 for a gain of 0.49 points or -0.031%; the Nasdaq 100 at 11,598.94 for a gain of 94.43 points or 0.82%; the Russell 3000 at 1,995.97 for a loss of 6.77 points or -0.34%; the Russell 1000 at 1,894.66 for a loss of 5.75 points or -0.30%; the Wilshire 5000 at 34,838.70 for a loss of 115.78 points or -0.33%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 603.35 for a loss of 12.21 points or -1.98%.

