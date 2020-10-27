  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
ProSight Announces Third Quarter Financial Results Release and Conference Call Dates

October 27, 2020 | About: NYSE:PROS -1.1%

PR Newswire

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Oct. 27, 2020

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ProSight Global, Inc. (NYSE: PROS) (ProSight) today announced that it will issue its 2020 third quarter earnings press release on Monday, November 9, 2020, after the close of trading. On Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. EST, ProSight senior management will host a conference call to discuss third quarter financial results.

(PRNewsfoto/ProSight Global, Inc.)

The call will be available via webcast at https://investors.prosightspecialty.com/ or by dialing (866) 497-6416 (within the United States) or (825) 312-2110 (international), using the passcode 6198537. A replay of the call will be available at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020, and can be accessed by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642, using the passcode 6198537. The webcast will be available one hour after the call concludes, and will be archived on our website for one year.

About ProSight
Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey, ProSight Global, Inc. is an innovative property and casualty insurance company that designs unique insurance solutions to help customers improve their business and realize value from their insurance purchasing decision. The company focuses on select niche industries, deploying differentiated underwriting and claims expertise with the goal of enhancing each customer's operating performance. ProSight's products are sold through a limited and select group of retail and wholesale distribution partners. Each of ProSight's regulated insurance company subsidiaries are rated "A-" (Excellent) by A.M. Best. To learn more about ProSight visit www.prosightspecialty.com.

Inquiries:
Joe Hathaway
[email protected]
973.532.1706

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prosight-announces-third-quarter-financial-results-release-and-conference-call-dates-301160961.html

SOURCE ProSight Global, Inc.


