ironSource Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

TEL AVIV, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Goldman Sachs (NYSE:NYSE:GS) is recognizing Tomer Bar-Zeev, CEO and Co-Founder of ironSource, as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2020 at its Builders + Innovators Summit for the third time.

Goldman Sachs selected Tomer Bar-Zeev as one of 100 entrepreneurs from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event. As CEO and cofounder of ironSource, Bar Zeev has helmed the company through incredible financial and global growth. Through its various technologies, ironSource works with a unique combination of customers including app and game developers, telecom operators, and mobile device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company focuses on developing technologies for app monetization and distribution, with its core products targeting game developers. As such, ironSource has been a key player in the emerging gametech sector, which supports the rapidly growing game industry.

"ironSource recently celebrated its ten year anniversary, and as we mark this milestone, it's an additional honor to be recognized again, and to be listed alongside so many impressive entrepreneurs," says Bar-Zeev. "Our goal has always been to support developers of all sizes in scaling their businesses, and it's been incredible to see the amazing growth the mobile app, and especially game industry has undergone. Gaming is fast becoming the dominant form of consumer entertainment across people of all demographics globally, and to be part of the technology ecosystem supporting and enabling that growth is very exciting."

"True innovation is built from a diversity of perspectives and experiences", said David M. Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Sachs. "Our Builders + Innovators Summit brings together a collective of impressive future leaders who are striving to drive meaningful change. For over 150 years, Goldman Sachs has supported entrepreneurs as they launch and grow their businesses. That's why we are pleased to recognize Tomer Bar Zeev as one of the most intriguing entrepreneurs of 2020."

In addition to honoring 100 entrepreneurs, the summit, which this year will take place virtually, consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About ironSource

Working with the world's largest mobile game companies, ironSource is developing the industry's leading growth engine for games. With a robust mobile ad mediation platform, mobile ad network, and user acquisition platform, ironSource closes the monetization and marketing loop to empower game developers to turn their games into successful businesses. Founded in 2010, ironSource is a global company, with a local presence in Tel Aviv, London, New York, San Francisco, Beijing, Shenzhen, Bangalore, Seoul and Tokyo. Read more at http://www.ironsrc.com.

SOURCE ironSource Ltd