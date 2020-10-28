QuickLogic Joins Samsung SAFE™ IP Partner Program

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced it has joined the Samsung Advanced Foundry Ecosystem (SAFE) as a member of their IP Partner Program. Through this partnership, QuickLogic's ArcticPro™ 3 embedded FPGA (eFPGA) technology is now available on Samsung's 28nm FD–SOI process, enabling OEMs and semiconductor companies to integrate hardware programmability into their own SoCs, optimizing system performance, power consumption and cost.

QuickLogic's ArcticPro 3 eFPGA IP has been designed from the ground up on Samsung's 28nm FD–SOI process, giving a significant boost in device performance and delivering ultra-low standby current leakage. Fixed function blocks including embedded memory and fracturable Multiply-Accumulate (MAC) blocks efficiently implement hardware accelerators for neural networks and other computationally intensive circuits. ArcticPro 3 is supported by QuickLogic's conventional tools as well as the QuickLogic Open Reconfigurable Computing ( QORC) open source development tools, giving designers full control over their system software development. QuickLogic's eFPGAs and FPGAs have been implemented in numerous SoCs and systems targeting consumer, MCU and IoT applications, and is expanding into new AI and Machine Learning (ML) applications.

"We highly regard our partnership with Samsung, and we're excited that our ArcticPro 3 eFPGA technology is now available to Samsung customers, enabling them to integrate the functionality of discrete FD-SOI FPGAs into their own SoCs, increasing chip-to-chip performance and reducing system cost," said Mao Wang, senior director of marketing at QuickLogic.

"We're very proud of the strong ecosystem we've built between our world-class foundry and our partners," said Jongshin Shin, Vice President of IP Development Team at Samsung Electronics. "The addition of QuickLogic as a member of our SAFE program underscores our goal to provide highly manufacturable, competitive and robust SoC designs to our mutual customers."

Availability

QuickLogic's ArcticPro 3 eFPGA technology on Samsung's 28nm FD–SOI process is available now. For more information, please visit quicklogic.com/products/efpga/arcticpro-3.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre-processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice, and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com and https://www.quicklogic.com/blog/ .

