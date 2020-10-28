Pennsylvania State University Joins Oracle Academy to Help Students Become Cloud Developers and Technology Leaders

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Oracle announced that The Pennsylvania State University (Penn State) will now offer Oracle Academy computing education curriculum and resources across 22 campuses, which serve nearly 100,000 students. Through the collaboration, students receive hands-on technology experience and develop skills to become career-ready in the era of cloud computing, artificial intelligence, data science, and beyond.

"In today's economy, technology is essential to every industry," said Donald J. Welch Ph.D., Penn State's vice president for Information Technology and chief information officer. "Oracle Academy's wide range of resources – including creative and engaging curriculum designed for diverse groups, personalized faculty trainings, and access to Oracle Cloud Free Tier – provide Penn State students with unique opportunities to understand and experience the technologies changing the world."

"We are thrilled that Penn State has joined Oracle Academy in a shared mission to advance computing education," said Denise Hobbs, North America Regional Director, Oracle Academy. "Deploying Oracle Academy resources at one of the world's leading higher education and research institutions highlights the value of our program and helps bring essential computing knowledge and skills to more American university students."

Oracle's leadership in cloud and emerging technologies propels Oracle Academy's innovation-focused curriculum, resources, and workshops. As an Oracle Academy Institutional Member, Penn State will gain free access to a wide range of computing tools and training, including:

Oracle Academy Cloud Program : Access to Oracle Autonomous Database and Compute Virtual Machines (VM) through Oracle Cloud Free Tier, as well as 3,500 hours of free cloud credits annually for emerging technologies, infrastructure, database, application development, and more.

: Access to Oracle Autonomous Database and Compute Virtual Machines (VM) through Oracle Cloud Free Tier, as well as 3,500 hours of free cloud credits annually for emerging technologies, infrastructure, database, application development, and more. Oracle Application Express (APEX) : Access to Oracle Application Express (APEX) for hands-on practice in the cloud. APEX is a cloud-based, low-code development platform that enables users to build scalable, secure enterprise apps, with world-class features, that can be deployed anywhere.

: Access to Oracle Application Express (APEX) for hands-on practice in the cloud. APEX is a cloud-based, low-code development platform that enables users to build scalable, secure enterprise apps, with world-class features, that can be deployed anywhere. NetSuite : Access to NetSuite and NetSuite OneWorld software as a service (SaaS) solutions to provide students with practical, hands-on business computing experience in enterprise resource planning (ERP), sales and marketing, ecommerce, supply chain, and more.

: Access to NetSuite and NetSuite OneWorld software as a service (SaaS) solutions to provide students with practical, hands-on business computing experience in enterprise resource planning (ERP), sales and marketing, ecommerce, supply chain, and more. Curriculum and Learning Resources: College-ready and career-focused curriculum and learning modules in Java, database, and project management. A sampling of courses include: Artificial Intelligence with Machine Learning in Java, Oracle Application Express (APEX) Development Foundations, and Oracle Primavera P6 Professional Project Management Fundamentals.

The Penn State faculty are fully supported by Oracle Academy to help students learn, build, explore, and become innovators and leaders in and outside of the classroom.

