Commvault Launches Metallic SaaS-based Data Protection Solutions in EMEA

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise software leader in the management of data across cloud and on-premises environments, today announced its award-winning Metallic™ Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) solutions are now available across the EMEA region. Metallic's enterprise-grade offerings including Metallic™ Office 365 Backup & Recovery, Metallic™ Endpoint Backup & Recovery and Metallic™ Core Backup & Recovery, are now available in the United Kingdom, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Sweden. With this expanded availability, customers in these regions are now better able to seamlessly address growing business concerns around cost, scalability, and security as they protect critical data.

For EMEA businesses in particular, Metallic™ Backup & Recovery has been engineered to offer industry-leading data protection in support of customers' Data Sovereignty and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance efforts. To be GDPR compliant, companies must meet strict standards for accountability, security, confidentiality, and resilience. Metallic offerings deliver the capability to monitor compliance policies and the amount and types of data stored, providing users with the expertise and capabilities to fulfill stringent GDPR compliance obligations. Through a tight engineering collaboration with Microsoft, Metallic is able to integrate Microsoft Azure's secure and compliant platform offerings and tools that help to address GDPR compliance at a foundational level.

"The increase of cloud adoption by customers in EMEA, especially in early adopter markets like Israel, Benelux and the UK, along with the growth in adoption of solutions like Microsoft 365 demonstrates the increasing comfort with and demand for SaaS," said Manoj Nair, General Manager, Metallic. "The EU has established rigorous standards for data privacy, compliance and governance, which differ even across member countries. Metallic helps ease those concerns by helping customers ensure full compliance with privacy laws like GDPR."

Designed for the modern enterprise as a truly cloud-native solution, Metallic uses Azure and Commvault's Data Protection platform to deliver comprehensive BaaS solutions with single pane of glass management across SaaS, on-prem, public cloud native, and hybrid workloads.

"Commvault's Metallic solutions portfolio is helping to lead the next phase of evolution in the BaaS market with Microsoft Azure," said Casey McGee, Vice President, Microsoft Global ISV Sales. "Storing and securing critical data is essential for business success today, and Metallic provides customers who are adopting cloud and BaaS technology simple, secure and trusted cloud-delivered data protection for their hybrid environments."

According to Archana Venkatraman, Associate Research Director, Cloud Data Management, IDC Europe, security is also a major IT concern. Easy to use, integrated, automated, and cost-efficient data management solutions and integrated cloud storage service for backing up in the cloud can help companies adopt cloud storage with control and protection against cyberattacks.

"There is a real pressure to leverage the cloud to reduce capital spend, improve resilience, recovery, and data security as the risk of ransomware and cyberattack is sharply increasing. IDC research shows that 93% of organizations have been the targets of malware attacks in 2019, with a majority suffering successful attacks or multiple attacks," Venkatraman said. "With the right cloud data protection strategy, companies can significantly reduce the time-to-value, which is critical to quickly become ransomware resilient in the wake of rising attacks. It's clear that there is a broad need for SaaS-based solutions that meet these needs not only in EMEA, but across the globe."

Metallic is now available in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and now many countries across Europe through Commvault resellers and distribution partners. In addition, Commvault continues to dedicate some of our best talent to support our efforts in EMEA, most recently with the appointment of Shai Nuni as the new Vice President of Metallic in the region. Nuni has been tapped to lead and expand the company's dedicated EMEA sales and technical team.

Customers can also try-and-buy Metallic solutions on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace on a monthly or annual subscription basis.

About Metallic™

Metallic™, A Commvault venture, was established to bring next-generation software-as-a-service (SaaS) data protection to the market, delivering Commvault's powerful core technology simply through the cloud. Together with its partners, Metallic offers a growing portfolio of SaaS backup and recovery solutions to help today's companies keep their data protected, compliant and safe from deletion, corruption and attack. Metallic operates as a division of Commvault and can be found at http://www.metallic.io .

About Commvault

Commvault is a worldwide leader in delivering data readiness, enabling customers to intelligently manage data with solutions that store, protect, optimize and use data. Commvault software automates mind-numbing IT tasks and makes data work harder for customers— so they can gain invaluable insights for their businesses. Commvault solutions work across cloud and on-premises environments, leveraging the digital tools and procedures already in use. Commvault software, solutions and services are available from the company and through a global ecosystem of trusted partners. Commvault employs more than 2,300 highly-skilled individuals across markets worldwide, is publicly traded on NASDAQ (CVLT), and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey in the United States. Visit Commvault.com or follow us at @Commvault.

Safe Harbor Statement: Customers' results may differ materially from those stated herein; Commvault does not guarantee that all customers can achieve benefits similar to those stated above. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding financial projections, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as competitive factors, difficulties and delays inherent in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of software products and related services, general economic conditions and others. Statements regarding Commvault's beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Commvault does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements. The development and timing of any product release as well as any of its features or functionality remain at our sole discretion.

