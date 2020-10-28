  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Cody Eustice
Blackstone COO's Interview With CNBC

Jon Gray discusses 3rd-quarter earnings, markets and other topics

October 28, 2020 | About: BX -2.29%

Overview

Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Chief Operating Officer and President Jon Gray was interviewed by CNBC on Wednesday. He discussed the company's third-quarter results, which were strong despite headwinds. Gray aslo shared his input on how the Covid-19 pandemic is affecting the market and the economy.

Full interview with Blackstone COO Jon Gray on Q3 earnings, markets and more from CNBC.

Read more here:

