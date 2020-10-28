Blackstone COO's Interview With CNBC

Overview
Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Chief Operating Officer and President Jon Gray was interviewed by CNBC on Wednesday. He discussed the company's third-quarter results, which were strong despite headwinds. Gray aslo shared his input on how the Covid-19 pandemic is affecting the market and the economy.
Full interview with Blackstone COO Jon Gray on Q3 earnings, markets and more from CNBC.
Read more here:
- General Mills Is Gaining Market Share
- Southwest CEO's Interview With CNBC
- GoodRx CO-CEO's Interview With CNBC
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 6 Warning Signs with BX. Click here to check it out.
- BX 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of BX
- Peter Lynch Chart of BX
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.