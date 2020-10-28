Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) Buys Workhorse Group Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Teladoc Health Inc, Sells iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Constellation Brands Inc, Veeva Systems Inc

Sheridan, WY, based Investment company Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) (Current Portfolio) buys Workhorse Group Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Teladoc Health Inc, LGI Homes Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, sells iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Constellation Brands Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, FLIR Systems Inc, ShockWave Medical Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY). As of 2020Q3, Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) owns 197 stocks with a total value of $109 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: WKHS, XSD, TDOC, UPS, WMT, VTV, DKNG, NIO, ALK, TWTR, HACK, SQ, LITE, MESO, FSM, THM, PENN, TRQ, ACB, TSLA,

WKHS, XSD, TDOC, UPS, WMT, VTV, DKNG, NIO, ALK, TWTR, HACK, SQ, LITE, MESO, FSM, THM, PENN, TRQ, ACB, TSLA, Added Positions: LGIH, CRM, SVM, MARK, KL, MSFT, VGZ, XLC,

LGIH, CRM, SVM, MARK, KL, MSFT, VGZ, XLC, Reduced Positions: PFF, RP, SNAP, SBUX, T, FIBK, KRE, FFTY, EPRT, PM, WORK, BA, WD, LAMR, XLI, CME, MCD, PCTY, KSU, DIS, CAT, HON, WFC, QQQ, IWV, PTON, PSX, LMT, AMPE, WM, NKLA, EPD, RSG, XLRE,

PFF, RP, SNAP, SBUX, T, FIBK, KRE, FFTY, EPRT, PM, WORK, BA, WD, LAMR, XLI, CME, MCD, PCTY, KSU, DIS, CAT, HON, WFC, QQQ, IWV, PTON, PSX, LMT, AMPE, WM, NKLA, EPD, RSG, XLRE, Sold Out: STZ, VEEV, FLIR, SWAV, HD, AMD, OKE, SKYY, SBCF, VIPS, 21P1,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 114,952 shares, 12.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58% First Interstate BancSystem Inc (FIBK) - 167,195 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.84% Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) - 65,508 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74% VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 118,217 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96% Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL) - 76,168 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17%

Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) initiated holding in Workhorse Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.93 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $19.09. The stock is now traded at around $16.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 100,791 shares as of .

Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $110.01 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $121.68. The stock is now traded at around $129.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 18,990 shares as of .

Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $183.75 and $249.42, with an estimated average price of $211.52. The stock is now traded at around $226.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 9,834 shares as of .

Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35. The stock is now traded at around $155.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 9,765 shares as of .

Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $140.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 11,380 shares as of .

Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $98.37 and $109.49, with an estimated average price of $104.76. The stock is now traded at around $101.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 382 shares as of .

Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) added to a holding in LGI Homes Inc by 8224.50%. The purchase prices were between $86.76 and $122.91, with an estimated average price of $110.22. The stock is now traded at around $112.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 16,649 shares as of .

Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 309.33%. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $238.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 5,526 shares as of .

Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) added to a holding in Remark Holdings Inc by 105.34%. The purchase prices were between $0.99 and $2.59, with an estimated average price of $1.4. The stock is now traded at around $1.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 73,100 shares as of .

Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $171.09 and $196.59, with an estimated average price of $182.57.

Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $240.77 and $297.07, with an estimated average price of $263.31.

Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) sold out a holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $33.55 and $42.83, with an estimated average price of $38.14.

Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) sold out a holding in ShockWave Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $42.79 and $75.8, with an estimated average price of $56.64.

Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51.

Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04.