LAWSUITS FOR SECURITIES VIOLATIONS FILED AGAINST GOCO, NXTC, AND ACB: Block & Leviton LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions for Violations of the Federal Securities Laws

BOSTON, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockleviton.com), a national securities litigation firm, reminds investors that securities class actions have been filed against GoHealth, Inc. ( GOCO), NextCure, Inc. ( NXTC), and Aurora Cannabis Inc. (: ACB). Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed below to move the court. Further details about the cases are described below. There is no cost or obligation to you.



GOCO Shareholders – Click Here: https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/goco

NXTC Shareholders – Click Here: https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/nxtc

ACB Shareholders – Click Here: https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/acb

GoHealth, Inc. ( GOCO) – Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 20, 2020

In July 2020, GoHealth went public, selling stock to investors at $21 per share. Just one month later, GoHealth reported an almost $23 million quarterly loss, in sharp contrast to the $15 million profit it earned in the prior year period. A lawsuit has been filed against GoHealth in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. The suit alleges that GoHealth’s executives admitted that customer churn matched internal Company “expectations” and that churn was increasing, as internally expected, before and at the time of the IPO. However, GoHealth never revealed this information to its investors. On this news, GoHealth’s stock fell from its August 19, 2020 closing price of $19.02 per share to an August 21, 2020 close of $15.97 per share. GoHealth’s stock has since closed as low as $12.53 per share, representing a decline of over 40% from the IPO price.

NextCure , Inc. ( NXTC ) – Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 20 , 2020

On July 13, 2020, NextCure shocked the markets when it announced that it no longer planned to advance the monotherapy trial for its lead product candidate, NC318, in non-small cell lung cancer and ovarian cancer. On the same day, NextCure announced the resignation of its Chief Medical Officer, Kevin N. Heller, M.D. On this news, the price of NextCure common stock plummeted over 54% in one day, closing at just $8.15 per share.

A lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York against NextCure and certain of its officers and directors. The suit, which has a class period running from November 5, 2019 to July 14, 2020, alleges that beginning in November 2019, NextCure issued a series of misstatements that misled investors with respect to the efficacy of and objective responses observed in patients treated with NC318 in the Company’s Phase 1 clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and ovarian cancer. The lawsuit further alleges that NextCure used these misstatements to artificially prop up the price of its stock to support a November 19, 2019 public offering of $150 million of the Company’s common stock, at $36.75 per share. According to the lawsuit, the July 13, 2020 news that NextCure was no longer advancing the NC318 trial was so shocking because of the Company’s previous statements touting the positive results of NextCure’s Phase 1 trial for NC318.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. ( : ACB ) – Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 1 , 2020

On September 8, 2020, Aurora Cannabis Inc. stunned the market when it announced that it expected to record up to $1.8 billion in goodwill impairment charges in the fourth quarter of 2020. On the same day, Aurora also announced a charge of approximately $140 million in the carrying value of certain inventory, and that it was appointing a new chief executive officer. On this news, Aurora’s stock fell approximately 11.6% in just one day. Since May 2020, Aurora’s stock is down approximately $12.80 per share, or 74%.

A lawsuit alleging violations of federal securities laws has been filed against Aurora and certain of its officers and directors. Lawless v. Aurora Cannabis Inc., et al., No. 20-cv-13819 (D.N.J.). The suit, which has a class period running from February 13, 2020 to September 4, 2020, alleges, among other things, that Aurora misled investors as to the value of prior acquisitions, that the Company had experienced degradation in certain assets, and that as a result, it was foreseeable that Aurora would record significant goodwill and asset impairment charges. According to the lawsuit, this news was so shocking because Aurora had previously lauded a “business transformation plan” that would purportedly “better align the business financially with the current realities of the cannabis market.”

If you purchased or acquired shares of GOCO, NXTC, or ACB and have questions about your legal rights or possess information relevant to these matters, please contact Block & Leviton attorneys at (617) 398-5600, via email at [email protected], or via the links provided above.

Block & Leviton LLP is a firm dedicated to representing investors and maintaining the integrity of the country’s financial markets. The firm represents many of the nation’s largest institutional investors as well as individual investors in securities litigation throughout the United States. The firm’s lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (617) 398-5600

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Block & Leviton LLP

www.blockleviton.com