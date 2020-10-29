Kontrol Establishes Lower Detection Limit for Commercialization of BioCloud

Kontrol BioCloud a Safe Space Technology™

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2020 / Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE:KNR)(OTCQB:KNRLF)(FSE:1K8) ("Kontrol" or "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its Kontrol BioCloud (or "BioCloud") technology. As initially referenced in the press release from September 10, 2020 Kontrol is providing an update on lower detection limits and commercialization.

Lower Detection Limit

"We are pleased to continue to advance towards production of BioCloud units in November," says Paul Ghezzi, CEO Kontrol. "The lower detection limit is an important benchmark to provide potential customers with the operating sensitivity of BioCloud."

As part of its commercialization of the BioCloud technology, Kontrol has currently established a lower detection limit of 50 SARs-COV-2 virus particles. This represents a sufficient sensitivity to the SARS COV-2 virus for commercialization.

The determination of lower detection limit was tested under independent laboratory conditions over multiple tests. The BioCloud virus collector was exposed to live SARs-COV-2 virus (virus that causes COVID-19) at multiple levels of virus ranging from 10,000, 5,000, 1,000, 100, 50 and 5 viruses. These tests were conducted multiple times to ensure repeatability of the response, and under laboratory conditions the detection of the live SARs-COV-2 virus was repeatably identified at 50 virus particles.

Commercialization

Based on feedback from potential customers and potential distribution channels Kontrol is seeking multiple certifications concurrently to meet regional requirements. These include CSA, CE and UL. CSA is a Canadian certification; CE mainly applies to European electronic products and UL is typically required in the USA.

Balance Sheet

Kontrol currently has approximately $3.0 Million of cash on hand as of October 28th, 2020 and has sufficient resources to complete the commercialization of BioCloud.

National Research Council of Canada

Kontrol has submitted all of its required research and files for potential National Research Council of Canada funding.

About Kontrol BioCloud

BioCloud is a real-time analyzer designed to detect airborne viruses. It has been designed to operate as a safe space technology by sampling the air quality over time. With a proprietary detection chamber that can be replaced as needed, viruses are detected, and an alert system is created in the Cloud or over local intranet. BioCloud has been designed for spaces where individuals gather including classrooms, retirement homes, hospitals, mass transportation and others. It can be an important technology which supports the entire system of individual testing and contact tracing.

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus).

About Kontrol Energy

Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE: KNR) (OTCQB: KNRLF) (FSE: 1K8) is a leader in the energy efficiency sector through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. With a disciplined mergers and acquisition strategy, combined with organic growth, Kontrol Energy Corp. provides market-based energy solutions to our customers designed to reduce their overall cost of energy while providing a corresponding reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Additional information about Kontrol Energy Corp. can be found on its website at www.kontrolenergy.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at: www.sedar.com

