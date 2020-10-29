NICE First to Achieve Microsoft Teams Certification for Unified Communications Recording, Enabling Digital Transformation of Financial Services Organizations











Microsoft’s certified compliance recording solutions can be found at [url="]Certified+Partners[/url].



Information on NICE’s Teams-certified NTR solution can be accessed through [url="]Microsoft+AppSource[/url] or Microsoft’s One Commercial Partner GTM tool ([url="]OCP+GTM[/url]).



Additional resources are also available on the NICE Microsoft Teams Omni-Channel Recording Resource Center [url="]here[/url].







, a leading provider of financial communication compliance solutions, today announced that its [url="]NICE+Trading+Recording+System+%28NTR%29[/url] is [url="]first+to+market[/url] for compliance recording solutions to be certified under the [url="]Microsoft+Teams[/url] certification program. NTR is the first solution to receive its certification under the program. The certification assures financial services organizations (FSOs) that NTR has been tested and verified to provide the quality, compatibility and reliability they’ve come to expect from Teams. NTR provides complete recording coverage for all Microsoft Teams communications, including voice, video, chat and screen sharing, leveraging the Microsoft Azure secure cloud for application hosting, and compliant capture and archiving of regulated employee communications.To be certified under the Microsoft Teams program for compliance recording, companies must go through a rigorous certification process focused on five core areas: functional use case testing, and validation of the operating framework, security and compliance, operations and support, and sales and marketing go-to-market strategy.stated, “We’re thrilled to be one of the first-to-market with a certified recording solution for Microsoft Teams, and it couldn’t come at a better time. Unified communication and collaboration platforms like Microsoft Teams are transforming the way millions of people work every day. In the current environment, the adoption of unified communications is growing fast, even in heavily regulated environments like financial services where there are compliance implications. This certification means firms can put their trust in NICE and NTR for complete compliance recording coverage for all types of Teams communications, from audio and video, to screen sharing and chat.”In addition to receiving Microsoft Teams certification, NTR also recently achieved Microsoft Azure IP ‘Co-Sell Ready status’ under the Microsoft Azure IP Co-Sell Program, an initiative designed to offer eligible partners the unique opportunity to reach more customers and accelerate revenue through Microsoft’s cloud storefronts. IP Azure Co-Sell Ready means that NTR can now be offered through Microsoft AppSource and the Azure Marketplace, and collaboratively sold through Microsoft sales and partner channels, further extending the value of Microsoft Teams and compliance recording to trading and other regulated environments.said, “Partners are the growth engine for Microsoft and Microsoft is the growth engine for partners, and in this spirit, we’re excited to engage with NICE on both fronts – through the Microsoft Team Certification Program and through our Azure IP Co-Sell Program – to deliver much-needed capabilities to customers in the financial services sector to help them stay compliant.”Offered as an on-premise or cloud solution (leveraging Microsoft Azure), the [url="]NICE+Trading+Recording+System+%28NTR%29[/url] is an all-in-one compliance-focused trade conversation recording platform used by most of the world’s leading banks and investment firms for recording and retaining trade conversations from turrets, desk phones, mobile phones, and unified communications platforms.NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the world's leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. [url="]www.nice.com[/url]NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE Ltd. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a full list of NICE’s marks, please see: [url="]www.nice.com%2Fnice-trademarks[/url].

